Nonye and Kobi Were Brought Together By a Fateful Encounter 9 Years Ago!

They say a nice gesture can go a long way and we totally agree. Nonye met Kobi when she was out with her cousin one fateful night.

Although, she wasn’t in such a good mood but it’s safe to say his kind gesture that night made her feel better. They remained friends and 5 years later, Kobi decided to shoot his shot and clearly, he did not miss! Now, it’s all love in the air and their pre-wedding photos have us beaming with smiles… we bet they will have the same effect on you as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Nonye:

It started way back in 2015 when I was in a shop with my cousin and my friend. My cousin was meant to buy me bread and sardines but you know boys na, he decided to use the money to buy airtime for my friend. 🤣 I was wailing and telling him how offended I was and that was the point when Kobi said hello to me for the first time. He asked the shop owner to make me 2 loaves of bread and 4 sardines. 🤣

He was a final-year Pharmacy student who lived in a BQ close to my house. After he graduated, he would just randomly check up on me from time and up on till 2020. I remember a text where he said he’d want me to be his girl. I told him to come say it physically if he meant it. This was the peak of Covid and lockdown but he found his way to UNN and the rest is history. It has been an exciting journey for us since then.

