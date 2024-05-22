Connect with us

Nonye and Kobi Were Brought Together By a Fateful Encounter 9 Years Ago!

From The Church to The Altar! Here’s How Chichebem & Kingsley Came to be

Binta & Wale Met at A Barbecue Party! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Spice Up Your Weekend With Some Love & Beauty!

Tinuade & Temitope's Love Journey Began at a Birthday Party 4 Years Ago

Nwaka's Brother Introduced Him to Rebecca - Now, it's a Sweet 'Yes' to Forever!

Ayomide & Samuel Found Love at the Gym! Enjoy #TheSamidLoveStory

Bridget & Ike's Beautiful Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

Oyin & Yomi Met While Working on a Collaboration Shoot 7 Years Ago!

Ugo & Tagi are On a Beautiful Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

2 hours ago

 on

They say a nice gesture can go a long way and we totally agree. Nonye met Kobi when she was out with her cousin one fateful night.

Although, she wasn’t in such a good mood but it’s safe to say his kind gesture that night made her feel better. They remained friends and 5 years later, Kobi decided to shoot his shot and clearly, he did not miss! Now, it’s all love in the air and their pre-wedding photos have us beaming with smiles… we bet they will have the same effect on you as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Nonye:

It started way back in 2015 when I was in a shop with my cousin and my friend. My cousin was meant to buy me bread and sardines but you know boys na, he decided to use the money to buy airtime for my friend. 🤣  I was wailing and telling him how offended I was and that was the point when Kobi said hello to me for the first time. He asked the shop owner to make me 2 loaves of bread and 4 sardines. 🤣

 

He was a final-year Pharmacy student who lived in a BQ close to my house. After he graduated, he would just randomly check up on me from time and up on till 2020. I remember a text where he said he’d want me to be his girl. I told him to come say it physically if he meant it. This was the peak of Covid and lockdown but he found his way to UNN and the rest is history. It has been an exciting journey for us since then.

     

Credits

Bride @_nor_norh
Makeup @sylvias_glam
Hair @styledbysimdee
Photography @wizproweddings
Planner @stmmagicalcreations_events

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

