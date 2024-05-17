Tinuade & Temitope’s Love Journey Began at a Birthday Party 4 Years Ago

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Love shows up in the most magical ways. One minute you are attending your friend’s surprise birthday party and the next minute, Cupid surprises you with a soulmate!

This is how love showed up for Tinuade and Temitope four years ago. They built friendship over the years and the more they got to know each other, the deeper they fell in love. Now, it’s happy ever after for the sweethearts and we are super pumped for them! Their pre-wedding shoot exudes so much warmth and it’s so beautiful to see their sweet love radiate in each frame.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the couple,  Temitope and Tolulope:

We Met at a surprise party for a mutual friend in March 2020. In February 2023, we started dating. And in September 2023, he proposed. For me, Tinuade’s voice resonated with certainty, her being a true child of God was just the beginning. Our shared values and beliefs, coupled with the years of friendship we cultivated before dating, have woven an unbreakable bond between us. Our love story, crafted by God’s gentle hand, is not just a tale of chance encounters but a testament to the power of shared faith and genuine connection.

                    

Credits

Bride @tinuad3
Groom @temitope.jpg
Planner @ambervilleevents
Photography @brownartimagery
Videography @dexfilmz
Bride’s outfits @BKSLagos
Makeup @mobellefaces
Location @novabyzen
Content creator @contentbyjane_

