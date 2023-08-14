Stephanie Linus is Introducing Us to Her Second Son – Meet Wesley!

Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus has introduced her second son, Wesley, to her fans on social media and revealed his name for the first time.

The “Dry” actress posted adorable photos of her son on her Instagram page and wrote, “And here he is, the Faithfulness of God’s promise as we celebrate in thanksgiving today, with our second-born son. Meet Wesley Osasele Linus.”

The actress and her husband, Linus Idahosa, welcomed Wesley in 2022.

See her posts below:

