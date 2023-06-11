Connect with us

Stephanie Linus Named As Tribeca Film Festival Jury

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus was recently selected as one of the five jury members for the ongoing 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The event, which kicked off Wednesday, June 7, 2023, had the veteran actress alongside Mark Duplass, Adam Goldberg, Alexandra Pelosi, and Ryan White. The jury members are tasked with the responsibility of selecting winning projects in the film, immersive, games, and audio storytelling sections for the 2023 edition.

The festival kicked off with the documentary “Kiss the Future,” a stirring testament to art’s enduring ability to cast light even in the darkest of circumstances. “Kiss the Future” follows an underground community that worked and was created during the nearly four-year-long siege of Sarajevo.

This year’s edition of the event features 109 films from 27 filmmakers across 36 countries. The Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff 21 years ago.

Stephanie Linus said, “It is such an exciting festival with many voices amplified, especially women’s voices. It has given a platform for both new and seasoned filmmakers to showcase their works. I am having a great time reviewing the shortlisted films and recommending winners for the 2023 Tribeca Festival.”

Stephanie Linus is known for her award-winning work, both in front of and behind the camera. Some of her works include the revolutionary film “Dry,” a film that tackles themes that pertain to the girl child and women’s rights.

The philanthropist and filmmaker is part of a collection of actors, writers, directors, producers, and cultural leaders that includes Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, Zazie Beetz, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Chance the Rapper, to mention a few.

The festival will close June 18, 2023, with the 30th anniversary screening of Robert DeNiro’s directorial debut, “A Bronx Tale”, and a post-screening conversation.

