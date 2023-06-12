Here’s a First Look at Dammy Twitch’s Forthcoming Short Film “I Hate It Here”



Nigerian music video director Dammy Twitch in collaboration with Polar Films Production and Bluhouse Studios have unveiled the first posters for the director’s upcoming short film, “I Hate It Here.”

Set in Ibadan, “I Hate It Here follows the story a precocious six-year old Funmike who decides to take matters into her own hands when her father’s relentless mistreatment of her mother becomes unbearable.”

The film stars Nollywood veteran actress Nse Ikpe-Etim alongside Toyin Oshinaike, Debo Macaroni and Tiwalola Adebola-Walter as Funmike.

“I Hate it Here” is produced by Blessing Uzzi with cinematography by Muhammad Atta Ahmed. The film is based on the story “Rat Killer” by Chisom Okugini.