Bimbo Ademoye talks about “Sibe” and God’s Love on Tomike Adeoye’s New Vlog

Nigerian actress and brand influencer Tomike Adeoye’s new video on her YouTube channel features award-winning actress and digital creator Bimbo Ademoye.

In this vlog, the duo takes on the makeup challenge of showing how Bimbo Ademoye transforms into Iya Barakat in five minutes.

Bimbo talked about how she doesn’t take God’s love for granted and also announced June 17th as the release date for new episodes of her web series “Sibe.”

Watch: