Bimbo Ademoye talks about “Sibe” and God’s Love on Tomike Adeoye’s New Vlog

New Video: Victoria Orenze — I Get Backing

DBN Gogo joins Dadaboy Ehiz on the Latest Episode of “Dadaboy Show” | Watch

Jenni O chats with Ajebo Hustlers in New Episode of the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

Watch Yerins' Live Performance of “Colours” on BN TV

Hilda Baci Invited BellaNaija to Her Kitchen and Showed Us How to Make Linguine Suya Creamy Pasta

Everything You Need To Make Your Healthy & Colourful Tomato Paste At Home | WATCH

BamBam joins Maria on the Latest Episode of "Healing With Maria"

Ify’s Kitchen Shares Her Mom’s Chicken Ball Recipe | Watch

Watch Episodes 1 and 2 of Joeboy’s “Body & Soul” Podcast on BN TV

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nigerian actress and brand influencer Tomike Adeoye’s new video on her YouTube channel features award-winning actress and digital creator Bimbo Ademoye.

In this vlog, the duo takes on the makeup challenge of showing how Bimbo Ademoye transforms into Iya Barakat in five minutes.

Bimbo talked about how she doesn’t take God’s love for granted and also announced June 17th as the release date for new episodes of her web series “Sibe.”

Watch:

