In the latest episode of “Omon’s Couch”, Omon Odike is joined by the founder of Exquisite Magazine and Eloy Awards, Tewa Onasanya.

Tewa opens up about the incredible journey of how she started Exquisite magazine and the Eloy Awards despite having no prior experience. She also shares how she skillfully steered the businesses through challenges to make them the success that they are today.

Watch: