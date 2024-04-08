Feast Your Eyes on All the Beautiful Looks & Moments from the Owambe Themed Premiere of “Ajosepo”

The premiere of Kayode Kassum‘s new movie, “Ajosepo,” was all shades of beautiful. The theme was owambe, and members of the cast and guests didn’t fail to show up in the Nigerian flamboyant style and elegance. From the flowy agbadas matched with caps to the corset-fitting laced gowns with geles, and the adire asoebi, the red carpet was turned into a runway of stunning native attires.

“Ajosepo” tells the story of a young couple, Dapo (Mike Afolarin) and Tani (Tomike Adeoye), preparing for their wedding. As their families gather in a hotel, festivities soon give way to turmoil as long-held secrets, family tensions, and unexpected revelations threaten to tear them apart. Co-produced by Feyifunmi Oginni and Kayode Kassum, the movie stars a talented cast including Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Baba Latin, Bisola Ayeiola, Lizzy Jay, Timini Egbuson, Muyiwa Ademola, Yemi Solade, Mercy Aigbe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolaji Ogunmola, and others.

