Movies & TV
Feast Your Eyes on All the Beautiful Looks & Moments from the Owambe Themed Premiere of “Ajosepo”
The premiere of Kayode Kassum‘s new movie, “Ajosepo,” was all shades of beautiful. The theme was owambe, and members of the cast and guests didn’t fail to show up in the Nigerian flamboyant style and elegance. From the flowy agbadas matched with caps to the corset-fitting laced gowns with geles, and the adire asoebi, the red carpet was turned into a runway of stunning native attires.
“Ajosepo” tells the story of a young couple, Dapo (Mike Afolarin) and Tani (Tomike Adeoye), preparing for their wedding. As their families gather in a hotel, festivities soon give way to turmoil as long-held secrets, family tensions, and unexpected revelations threaten to tear them apart. Co-produced by Feyifunmi Oginni and Kayode Kassum, the movie stars a talented cast including Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Baba Latin, Bisola Ayeiola, Lizzy Jay, Timini Egbuson, Muyiwa Ademola, Yemi Solade, Mercy Aigbe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolaji Ogunmola, and others.
View this post on Instagram
See the beautiful looks below:
Tomike Adeoye
View this post on Instagram
Timini Egbuson
View this post on Instagram
Mike Afolarin
View this post on Instagram
Bisola Aiyeola
View this post on Instagram
Bolaji Ogunmola
View this post on Instagram
Yemi Solade
View this post on Instagram
Efe Irele
View this post on Instagram
Lizzy Jay
View this post on Instagram
Moet Abebe
View this post on Instagram
Swanky Jerry
View this post on Instagram
Biodun Stephen
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“Ajosepo” is set to hit the cinemas on April 9 in the UK and April 10 in Nigeria.