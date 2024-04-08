Connect with us

Feast Your Eyes on All the Beautiful Looks & Moments from the Owambe Themed Premiere of "Ajosepo"

Togetherness Through Fasting: Hollandia's Series Connects You This Ramadan

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Scarlet Gomez talks about Her Role in "Wura" as She makes Akara Waffles & Custard in New Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

Tiwa Savage Just Shared Some BTS Shots From Her Debut Film "Water and Garri" Premiering on May 10

Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series "Manless" | Watch Trailer

Wole Soyinka's "The Man Died" is Coming to Life as a Feature Film this July | Watch Trailer

You Can Now Watch Ini Usendiah's Directorial Debut "Trepidation" in a Cinema Near You!

Who's Who in "Red Circle"? Get Your First Look at the Stars Behind the Mystery

The Finale of "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Has Got Us In Our Feels | Watch

The premiere of Kayode Kassum‘s new movie, “Ajosepo,” was all shades of beautiful. The theme was owambe, and members of the cast and guests didn’t fail to show up in the Nigerian flamboyant style and elegance. From the flowy agbadas matched with caps to the corset-fitting laced gowns with geles, and the adire asoebi, the red carpet was turned into a runway of stunning native attires.

“Ajosepo” tells the story of a young couple, Dapo (Mike Afolarin) and Tani (Tomike Adeoye), preparing for their wedding. As their families gather in a hotel, festivities soon give way to turmoil as long-held secrets, family tensions, and unexpected revelations threaten to tear them apart. Co-produced by Feyifunmi Oginni and Kayode Kassum, the movie stars a talented cast including Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Baba Latin, Bisola Ayeiola, Lizzy Jay, Timini Egbuson, Muyiwa Ademola, Yemi Solade, Mercy Aigbe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolaji Ogunmola, and others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See the beautiful looks below:

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Timini Egbuson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

Mike Afolarin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Afolarin (@mikeafolarin)

Bisola Aiyeola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bolaji Ogunmola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolaji Ogunmola (@bolajiogunmola)

Yemi Solade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Efe Irele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Lizzy Jay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzy Jay (@iamlizzyjay)

Moet Abebe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Swanky Jerry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Biodun Stephen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Biodun Stephen (@biodunstephen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

“Ajosepo” is set to hit the cinemas on April 9 in the UK and April 10 in Nigeria.

