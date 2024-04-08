Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Career Style

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Beauty Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Trio this Week

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Beauty Music Style

It's The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound

Beauty

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It may be hard to imagine a trench coat looking good on its own, without the impressive art of layering, until you see one; a pro trick only stars like Chinyere “Chi-Chi” Adogu pull off.

Gather around, BellaStylistas. It’s time to pull up those styling notes:

Chi-Chi took New York City by storm with her bold and unapologetic style, wrapped in a vibrant yellow double-breasted trench coat, adorned with sleek black buttons. She’s a vision of confidence and endearing style amidst the urban chaos. With each step, she exudes an air of effortless cool, owning the bustling streets as her runway.

Pairing her statement coat with sleek black heels and a leather bag, Chinyere Adogu proves that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Her bohemian French curl tip braids from her brand Chi’s Luxe Braiding Hair added a touch of whimsy and individuality, while her dark shades lend an air of mystery and intrigue.

Standing tall and unapologetically herself, Chinyere is a beacon of self-expression and empowerment in the city that never sleeps. With her unique blend of style and attitude, she effortlessly captures the attention of all who cross her path, leaving an indelible mark on the concrete jungle she calls home.

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @the_real_chi

Hair: @chisluxebraidinghair

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism
css.php