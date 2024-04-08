Check Out Toke Makinwa’s Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas,

If you need some encouragement to forge ahead because you aren’t sure about the future, this post is for you.

As media rockstar and fashion girlie, Toke Makinwa celebrates the upcoming launch of her beauty product line — Toke Makinwa Beauty, she looks back on her journey with gratitude and writes an encouraging letter to her 18-year-old self. Reminiscing and seeing that we have or can achieve our childhood, teenage and/or adult dreams is empowering.

An Exercise for You

Dear BellaNaijarian,

Can you look back on your journey today and identify dreams you have accomplished?

Celebrate them and share your “I did it” moment with us on social media. Tag @bellanaijastyle and #BellaStylista.

