Check Out Toke Makinwa’s Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

#Giveaway: Win the NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Trio this Week

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

It's The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound

Hey BellaStylistas,

If you need some encouragement to forge ahead because you aren’t sure about the future, this post is for you.

As media rockstar and fashion girlie, Toke Makinwa celebrates the upcoming launch of her beauty product line — Toke Makinwa Beauty, she looks back on her journey with gratitude and writes an encouraging letter to her 18-year-old self. Reminiscing and seeing that we have or can achieve our childhood, teenage and/or adult dreams is empowering.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch TM’s moment:

 

An Exercise for You

Dear BellaNaijarian,

Can you look back on your journey today and identify dreams you have accomplished?

Celebrate them and share your “I did it” moment with us on social media. Tag @bellanaijastyle and #BellaStylista.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

