Calling all Swallow Fans! This Rice & Plantain Swallow by Ify’s Kitchen Will Be Your New Favourite

You’ve seen oats swallow, carrots and cabbage swallow, yam swallow, and even cucumber swallow, but we bet you haven’t seen rice and plantain swallow before.

In this innovative recipe by Ify’s Kitchen, she introduces a new swallow made from rice and unripe plantain. The result is a smooth and easy-to-eat swallow that offers a unique twist on traditional options. She eats it with a light fish stew and ewedu sauce.

