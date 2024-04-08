Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

BN TV Cuisine

Calling all Swallow Fans! This Rice & Plantain Swallow by Ify's Kitchen Will Be Your New Favourite

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Style

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Desirée Iyama Celebrates Womanhood & Highlights Inspiring African Women on 'Inspired by HER' | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

BN TV Music

South African Amapiano Hit "Tshwala Bam" by TitoM and Yuppe Finally Has A Music Video!

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

BN TV Music

New Music: Dr Kells -Ginger

BN TV

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Feeling lost after a break-up? Akah and Claire Nnani have got something for you. In this episode, the couple gets personal, sharing their own experiences with heartbreak and the valuable lessons they learned. They also share the craziest break-up stories they have heard and how it affected the people involved.

Akah delves into the common signs of heartbreak, and Claire describes it as an accumulation of rejections, disappointments, and unmet expectations. Plus, they share the almost-breakup moments while dating and how they fixed it.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism
css.php