Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

Feeling lost after a break-up? Akah and Claire Nnani have got something for you. In this episode, the couple gets personal, sharing their own experiences with heartbreak and the valuable lessons they learned. They also share the craziest break-up stories they have heard and how it affected the people involved.

Akah delves into the common signs of heartbreak, and Claire describes it as an accumulation of rejections, disappointments, and unmet expectations. Plus, they share the almost-breakup moments while dating and how they fixed it.

Watch here: