BN TV

Why Are You Still Single? Akah & Claire Nnani Unpack the Reasons

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This episode dives deep into the world of singles. Akah and Claire Nnani tackle the intriguing topic: “The Real Reason You’re Still Single.”

They explore the vast and varied reasons why people remain single. These can range from past relationship trauma, fear of commitment, hookup culture, social media influence or simply not feeling ready for love. They also delve into external factors like starting relationships too young, unreal expectations or prioritising other life goals.

While they acknowledge that being single isn’t inherently negative, Akah and Claire focus on those who are actively seeking relationships and want to navigate the dating scene.

Watch below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

