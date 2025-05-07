Weddings
The LA MARIÉE Bridal Collection Captures the Essence of Love, Style and Culture
For every bride, the wedding day is more than a celebration—it’s a moment to express identity, culture, and personal style. The LA MARIÉE collection reflects this desire for the modern Nigerian bride.
This thoughtfully curated collection highlights five distinct looks, each inspired by a unique facet of the bridal journey. From the rich textures of a Yoruba Aso Oke to the regal elegance of Benin’s traditional attire, and from a dreamy white wedding dress to fashion-forward civil ceremony outfits, LA MARIÉE captures the essence of love, style and culture.
Here’s how the designer described the collection:
Inspired by the surreal beauty of a bride’s most cherished moments, LA MARIEE is a tribute to
joy, elegance, and the timeless romance that defines her big day. This collection celebrates the multifaceted Nigerian bride with 5 distinct looks. The regal Aso Oke ensemble for the radiant
Yoruba bride, the majestic Edo attire for the Benin royal bride, a dreamy, elegant white wedding dress and two refined and fashion-forward civil wedding looks
Each piece was thoughtfully designed to capture the imagination, passion, and love between
the couple-while reflecting the bride’s individuality and heritage. For the woman who dreams boldly, loves deeply, and walks in grace… LA MARIÉE is for you.
Credits
Bridal Outfits: @numerunocouturee
Makeup: @glambyomoye
Bridal stylist: @laviviennemariee
Hairstylist: @lshbeautyhub
Photography: @tosinjoshweddings | @tosin_josh
Planner: @theeventgirlng
Okuku: @okukubeautyhub
Gele: @tagele_