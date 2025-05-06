When Your Aunt Leads You to Love! Enjoy Nneoma and Uche’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Sometimes, your soulmate could be in your aunt’s contact list. Nneoma can surely relate because that’s how she met the love of her life, Uche.

Initially, she didn’t think much of it when her mom told her that her aunt had found “the one.” But as fate would have it, that simple introduction turned into the sweetest beginning of forever. From texting and phone calls to a six-hour drive for their first date, their bond grew stronger with every shared moment. The second date sealed it, and soon, their hearts were inseparable. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. They look so cute together, and we are so excited for them as they embark on this journey of bliss!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Nneoma:

We met through my aunt. My mom alerted me that my aunt had found my future husband. I did not believe he was the one just yet, as other potential suitors were presented to me by other aunties. Phone numbers were exchanged, and we started texting and calling each other. One month later, he drove six hours to see me for our first date. We met up again shortly after for our second date, and we could not let go of each other. The phone calls became longer. The thoughts of each other occurred more often. He then said “I love you,” and I said it back 30 minutes later. Eight months after meeting each other in person, we are now engaged. God sent our aunt to match us up, and we will forever be grateful for that.

Credits

Bride @dr.na3na3

Groom @uc_jas

Photography @crispyphotographss

Planner @tessallureevents