High School Sweethearts Turned Soulmates! Enjoy Ola & Tolu’s Proposal in Birmingham

We can’t get over the intentionality people put into crafting the most special proposals for the ones they love. Tolu went all out in planning the sweetest surprise for his high school sweetheart, Ola.

Their journey spans years of growth, friendship, and unwavering love. So, when Tolu decided to propose to his baby girl, it had to be more than just a question. He wanted to reflect everything they had shared all through the years. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Birmingham skyline, adorned with fresh flowers, candles, and photos capturing their memories, he asked her to be his wife… and she said yes. It was such a magical moment… one that would have you grinning from ear to ear.

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

Here’s how the planner put together the proposal:

When Tolu decided to propose to his teenage sweetheart, Ola, he knew one thing for certain: he didn’t want just another proposal. He wanted a moment that would honour their years of love, growth, and commitment with beauty, intimacy, and meaning.

Trusting us fully, he simply said: “Do your thing.”

No lengthy memos, no over-planning, just love, trust, and intention.

With that simple brief, we dove into Ola’s world — subtly studying her style, her aura, and even the colours she gravitated toward. Soft pinks kept appearing on her social media, and from that quiet clue, the colour palette was born: romantic blush tones layered with neutral elegance.

We wanted the entire atmosphere to feel like feminine strength:

Graceful but powerful

Romantic yet elevated

A balance of quiet luxury and effortless beauty

To honour the purity and depth of their love, we used 100% fresh florals throughout – a living, breathing celebration of their story. The scent, the softness, and the bloom of every flower was part of the message: this love is real, and it’s alive.

The setting at Orelle Restaurant, overlooking the Birmingham skyline, was the perfect dreamy backdrop. From the floral photo journey table to the sand candles and glass candelabras, every detail was styled with intention.

When the moment came, Tolu led Ola into the candlelit private dining room. He handed her a bouquet and a handwritten letter that read: “You are my light, my world, the reason I’m happy, the source of my strength and kindness.

You are more than just a girlfriend, more than a fiancée, more than a wife, you are my everything.

Thank you for showing me true love. You deserve the best thing on earth and in heaven.

My baby, I love you with everything in me.

Will you marry me?”

With tears, joy, and a heartfelt “Yes,” Ola said yes to forever. Their story is a celebration of deep, timeless love and we’re honoured to have created the setting for this unforgettable chapter.

Credits

Bride-to-be @themideganiyu

Groom-to-be @capable_stephen

Concept design, Planning and Styling @2501events

Photography @timioshinstudios

Videography @afeezfilms