It is Love Overdose With Deborah and Samuel’s Wedding Video

Love is such a beautiful thing, and seeing it in display always warms our hearts. Deborah and Samuel’s wedding came with a truckload of love, culture, and beauty. 😍

They exchanged vows in a heartwarming white wedding ceremony, then honoured their roots with a stunning fusion of Yoruba and Igbo traditions. Deborah made a gorgeous bride in all her looks, and Samuel was every bit the dashing groom. One of the most touching highlights? Samuel wrote a special song for Deborah, with lyrics straight from the heart — the perfect melody for their beautiful love story. Their wedding video would surely have you grinning from ear to ear.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @i_am_kayode