She’s Expecting a Baby! Enado Odunsi Shares Her Joy Right After Her Traditional Wedding.

The song “Everything na double double” feels just right for the joyful news coming from the newest couple in town — the Odunsis.

Enado Odigie — or should we say, Enado Odunsi — has just shared that she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Tola Odunsi. Now, if you’re wondering what the “double double” is about, here it is: the couple only just had their traditional wedding yesterday, a lovely celebration of Bini and Yoruba culture.

Not long after that, Enado shared the second piece of news in a short video where she’s dressed in a pink sequinned gown, gently holding her growing bump. She captioned it, “Meanwhile, it’s a double celebration. So much to be thankful for. Thank you Jesus.”

Watch her announcement video below.