She's Expecting a Baby! Enado Odunsi Shares Her Joy Right After Her Traditional Wedding.

Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Look Was an Ode to Mother Nature Itself | See Photos

"Seven Doors" & "Lisabi: The Uprising" Sweep Major Wins at AMVCA 2025 | Full Winners List

See How the Gentlemen of the 2025 AMVCAs Came Through With Style"

Taraji P. Henson Served Dance, Drama & Leather at the Spirit Tunnel

Stars Stepped Out in Royalty & Elegance for AMVCAs’ Cultural Day | See Every Regal Look

Skales Teams Up with 3dnan for a Champion’s Anthem in “Dance Like Lamine Yamal”

Tyla Captures the Magic of Being Truly Seen in Her New Single "Bliss"

Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

Listen to Anendlessocean’s Soul-Stirring New Single “ZA”

Enado and Tola Odunsi are celebrating double joy—a beautiful traditional wedding followed by the sweetest pregnancy announcement.
The song “Everything na double double” feels just right for the joyful news coming from the newest couple in town — the Odunsis.

Enado Odigie — or should we say, Enado Odunsi — has just shared that she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Tola Odunsi. Now, if you’re wondering what the “double double” is about, here it is: the couple only just had their traditional wedding yesterday, a lovely celebration of Bini and Yoruba culture.

Not long after that, Enado shared the second piece of news in a short video where she’s dressed in a pink sequinned gown, gently holding her growing bump. She captioned it, “Meanwhile, it’s a double celebration. So much to be thankful for. Thank you Jesus.”

Watch her announcement video below.

 

