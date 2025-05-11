Scoop
She’s Expecting a Baby! Enado Odunsi Shares Her Joy Right After Her Traditional Wedding.
Enado and Tola Odunsi are celebrating double joy—a beautiful traditional wedding followed by the sweetest pregnancy announcement.
The song “Everything na double double” feels just right for the joyful news coming from the newest couple in town — the Odunsis.
Enado Odigie — or should we say, Enado Odunsi — has just shared that she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Tola Odunsi. Now, if you’re wondering what the “double double” is about, here it is: the couple only just had their traditional wedding yesterday, a lovely celebration of Bini and Yoruba culture.
Not long after that, Enado shared the second piece of news in a short video where she’s dressed in a pink sequinned gown, gently holding her growing bump. She captioned it, “Meanwhile, it’s a double celebration. So much to be thankful for. Thank you Jesus.”
Watch her announcement video below.
