Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Look Was an Ode to Mother Nature Itself | See Photos

They say wear your greens, but what if you could wear your mushrooms too? If that sounds far-fetched, then you’ve clearly not seen Osas Ighodaro at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Osas arrived looking every bit like Mother Earth herself. Her dress brought the natural world to life, resembling a scenic patch of earth with its detailed patterns and grounded palette. Shades of green, brown, and soft grey curved across the fabric in fluid, organic shapes—each one outlined by golden-brown beads that framed the design like rings on a tree trunk.

Adding to the look were mushroom-like embellishments placed along the lower half and rising slightly upwards, adding a clever, earthy touch that tied the theme together in an unexpectedly charming way.

But it was the back of the dress that truly made a statement. Just above the zip line, a twig-like structure branched out, with small, delicate braces that arched upward to create a crown-like silhouette around her head. The whole look echoed nature, grounding high fashion in the soil and spirit of the earth.

If you thought this had the signature of Veekee James written all over it, you were right. The designer, who’s been on the scene for the past four years, has become known for crafting memorable red carpet looks, and Osas’ appearances over the years are proof. She’s even been named Best Dressed Female at the AMVCAs in the past.

Take a look at her full outfit below.