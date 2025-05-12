Nature Said “Serve” and Doyinsola David Understood the Assignment

So many looks left us in awe at the just-concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. What can we say? Our fashion industry is beaming with creativity, talent and an unwavering determination to showcase the brilliance of African fashion time and time again.

There were dresses. There was fashion. There were looks. And then… there was Doyinsola David. The reality TV star stepped onto the AMVCA red carpet in a nature-inspired gown that truly turned the spotlight in her direction.

The dress featured a striking green bodice that resembled lush foliage — like the thick canopy of a forest. From the waist down, the gown transformed into a rich, textured design that looked like intertwining tree roots flowing to the floor, forming a bold and organic silhouette. She paired the ensemble with a matching green choker that tied the look together perfectly.

Nature called and Doyin answered, with regal flair. If you ask us, you might as well call it the “fruitful dress”.

And just so you know, Doyin wasn’t the only one who brought nature to the red carpet. You have to see Osas Ighodaro’s look too.

But for now, feast your eyes on Doyin’s breathtaking look below.