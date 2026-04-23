What is The Most Serious Age for You and Why?

Age is just a number, they say. But for a lot of people, it is also a measurement of life’s progress. Many people want to achieve certain things at a certain age, so beyond being just a number, and how much or low we’ve spent on earth, it is also a measurement of success. When people arrive at a certain age, they begin to make decisions that they wouldn’t have previously considered. Some begin to be serious, unapologetic, bold; it means to them that they have arrived at the age where everything has been intentional, every decision has to lead towards a goal, an outcome. Some shed off that youthful exuberance, while some embrace living free even more.

But what is the most serious age for you?

A while back, one of our editors, Nnebuife Kwubei, asked some members of the team what age they consider to be serious; that is, the age they become conscious of everything, including embracing the realities of life. Here are their responses:

Osas

Anything above 25 [is a serious age]. Can’t be fooling around anymore.

Motunde

Hmm, I don’t really have a serious age, but if it counts, I’d say 40. I believe it’s the beginning of a new phase of my life, so it’s a good reason to live to the fullest and do all the things on my bucket list.

Deborah

I don’t know, but it’s supposed to be my 20s with more stability, money, knowledge of the world and myself. I know that life is a series of constantly building and finding oneself, but I do genuinely hope that when I’m 40, I’m really happy and content.

Mary

For me, it was 29. I had a lot of fun in my early 20s, so when I was 29, about to turn 30, I knew that I needed to make clear decisions about my career trajectory, my relationships, and my financial obligations. I think 29 is a good age to get serious, because your 20s should be about exploring things, and your 30s should be about making intentional choices that will carry on for the rest of your life.

Splendour

A serious age to me is 20. You’re crossing fully into adulthood and at the same time, still very young. You gave all that youthfulness in place to put life on your preferred path (it helps if you’re not Nigerian). Time ticks, but at 20, you have the opportunity to try things, fail, try again and succeed. You’re not a teenager anymore. 20 is up there. It’s new, it’s scary, but it holds a lot of promise. At 20, you’re not just making long-term goals, you’re trying to act on them. At 20, you begin to question your decisions and environment more than ever. In conclusion, I believe 20 is the age to get serious because your actions, more than ever, begin shaping the trajectory of your life. You feel it in the need for independence, the uncertainties and in societal structure. We’re all new to this thing called life, but once that two-digit age starts with 2, you know you’re off to the next, more serious level.

Pelumi

27 is a serious age to me because it sounds serious. I’m the lastborn in my family, and I feel like once I turn that, I can’t lie to myself anymore that I’m a baby. It’s also 3 years away from 30; what’s more serious than that? It just feels like the age where you can’t lie to yourself anymore, and you owe yourself a certain level of commitment.

Esther

Hmm, I’d say a serious age to me is 30. That’s when things became more intentional. You’re no longer just figuring life out; you’re actively building it. Your decisions carry more weight, especially when it comes to career, finances, and the kind of life you want to live. 30 feels important because it brings clarity. You understand yourself better.

Fumilola

30. I think for me it was the age when I became more. More confident, more aware, more knowledgeable of who I am, what I’m made of and what I can do. It was the age I became. In my earlier years, I battled low self-esteem and a lot of inadequacies. 30 just came with this clarity I never knew I could achieve. I took life less seriously, and I became more intentional in living to the fullest. I also became more assertive.

Okeroghene

No age serious o. Lol. But as a guy, I feel 30 is a serious age. Na there you go really see as life be. But then again, no age is serious. People make it, or not make it at certain ages. It all depends on when things align.

Pamela

I don’t think there’s a specific serious age, to be honest. For me, it’s less about age and more about a mindset shift, when you start thinking with more clarity, taking ownership, and considering the long-term impact of your decisions. For me personally, that point came around 25/26. Why is it important to get serious at that age? For me, 25 felt important because that’s when things started to count a bit more. Up until then, a lot of decisions can still feel like a trial phase. I was exploring (I explored o), figuring things out, and there was a bit more room to make mistakes without long-term impact. But around 25, I started to realise that my choices, career, relationships, and lifestyle were beginning to shape my future in a more lasting way.

It’s also when I started to better understand trade-offs. I realised I can’t do everything, and that saying yes to one thing often means saying no to something else. That awareness made me more intentional. And while you can absolutely pivot later in life, it’s generally easier to make certain changes earlier on. So getting serious at that point isn’t about pressure, it’s about being more conscious and deliberate with your decisions so you’re not just drifting. That shift in mindset is what really matters.

Oluwadunsin

I don’t have a serious age. And I have intentionally kept it that way. I was way more serious in my 20s than I am currently. I intentionally stopped checking the clock. Tbh, I still do once in a while, but I remind myself not to. I have life goals and aspirations, and I try not to attach them to my age. Just wanna live and I’m gonna be unserious till I pe-me.

Ahmad

I used to think clocking 21 was a serious age because it was the age I was leaving school. And as a tradition or stereotype, graduating means you’re made or tipping towards that. So O was scared of the life outside. But that went like a breeze. I am not sure I am yet at that serious age. But an important age definitely was 25 when I got married to the best person on earth and did some incredible stuff. It was really memorable, but as humans, I am already chasing the next thing to mark the speciality of an age. I’m 26, and I want it to be seriously remarkable.

Dein

Ha, I think it’s 40 o. You know that fool at 40 thing. Lol. I just feel 40 is such a grown-up age. It’s like the perfect middle. You can no longer use being young as an excuse for why you don’t have your life together, and you are still young enough to do so much.

Allen

30 is a serious age. I say that because I’m nearing it, and it’s starting to feel like some grace period is coming to an end. You can’t keep blaming circumstances or saying you’re still figuring things out because by then, you’ve had a full decade of adult decisions and you genuinly know better. You start to feel the weight of what you’ve built, and even more so, what you haven’t.