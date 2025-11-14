Ahmad Accidentally Stumbled Upon Hamidah’s Instagram Page, and it Ended in Forever Love!

They say the best things in life are unplanned, and love is no exception. For Hamidah and Ahmad, it arrived as a blessing in disguise… a simple mistake that blossomed into a beautiful love story.

While searching for a profile on Instagram, Ahmad, by some divine luck, accidentally stumbled on Hamidah’s page and followed her. For two years, he made no move, quietly admiring her from the sidelines until one fateful day when she posted a picture of herself from a wedding. He slid into her DM with a playful line, and that marked the beginning of their beautiful friendship. They eventually met when her family came visiting, and their connection just kept deepening from there on. Now, we’re thrilled to share that these lovebirds are sealing their love story forever! To celebrate their union, they have graced us with their elegant black-tie pre-wedding photos, with Hamidah looking ever so radiant in her black dress, and Ahmad matching her beauty, all suave in his crisp suit. Each frame radiates sophistication and undeniable chemistry, leaving us weak in the knees. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ahmad:

It started with a mix-up — I wasn’t even looking for her. Someone sent me an Instagram handle, and I searched for the name… but the profile I found wasn’t the person I was meant to find. It was her. And so, I stayed — quietly. For almost two years. No DMs. No messages. Just a silent follow and the occasional scroll, wondering how a coincidence could feel so deliberate. Then one day, she posted a photo at a wedding — effortlessly radiant. I finally commented, half-joking, half-serious: “How much is your bride price?” She replied, “25 naira.” And I said, “Done.” That one playful comment opened the door to everything that followed — late-night conversations, laughter, small kindnesses, and a friendship that felt like peace. Months later, by what I’ll always call divine timing, her family came visiting. We met — finally — and everything just aligned. What started as a random Instagram search became a story of faith, patience, and laughter. Through distance, time zones, and daily dua, we grew. Then, during Ramadan of 2025, something shifted. In the stillness of prayer, I got that inner confirmation — a calm, unwavering knowing that she was it. No fireworks, no confusion, just peace. Because real love doesn’t shout. It settles. And when it’s yours, it feels exactly like this.