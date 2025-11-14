Connect with us

Bring The Glamour To Your Wedding Reception With This Lovely Inspo

The ceremony may be over, but the magic continues at the wedding reception, and what better way to celebrate this special day than with an equally magical look?

If you want that ethereal yet flattering effect, this dress by Shapes by Nelson might just be your go-to. From the halter deep-plunging neckline, to the intricate patterned beading and to the tulle low-skirt, this ensemble screams bold, feminine luxury. Hairlegance by Mitch styled the hair into a stunning crimped half-up, half-down style, and Minas Makeup Artistry delivered the perfect finishing touch with this beautiful makeup. Big day coming up? Your reception dress worries are over. Elegance shines through every detail of this look and could be the perfect choice for your reception slay.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Planning & Coordination  @pinkgrace_events
Dress @shapes_by_nelson
Makeup @minas_makeupartistry
Hairstyling  @hairlegance_by_mich
Photography @jema_photography
Videography @parzziweddings
Bridal Accesories  @monilia__ @sparkling___stones

 

