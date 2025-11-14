Jamaica Meets Ghana in Jeremiah and Sashanua’s Vibrant Wedding Celebration

Connect with us

8 hours ago

It’s a big win for love as Jamaica and Ghana have united in the vibrant union of Jeremiah and Sashanua! Their day was filled with love, dancing, and endless celebration.

The lovebirds sealed their forever in a beautiful outdoor white wedding, sharing heartfelt vows after their sweet first look. Sashanua was a vision of beauty in her tiara and sleeveless white dress, with Jeremiah looking dapper in his white suit. The lovely duo were officially pronounced husband and wife and shared a kiss to seal their love. Now the festivities began in full mode! Family and loved ones danced in, waving both Jamaican and Ghanaian flags. They danced with the couple, spraying cash continuously. The couple shared their first dance as a married couple and also shared dances with their parents. The wedding games also added more fun to the celebrations. Then the newlyweds changed into their beautiful kente attire, rejoining the joyful celebrations, dancing the night away to the best of Ghanaian and Jamaican songs. You can tell they had the time of their lives with their guests, and it’s such a beautiful way to step into this new chapter together.

Enjoy the video below:

 

 

 

 

