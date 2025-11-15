A Sweet Cross-Cultural Love! Enjoy Tife & Fred’s Yoruba-Edo Wedding Photos

Connect with us

When two people from two different cultures fall in love, they create a beautiful bridge between worlds and birth magic! Tife and Fred are no exception, and it’s all love and sweet harmony as they unite in a beautiful Edo-Yoruba wedding.

It was such a joyous affair, with love at the centre of their big day. The couple paid homage to both cultures. First, the Yoruba tradition, with Tife stunning in her breathtaking dress and Fred looking regal in his agbada. The wedding rites were carried out joyfully, and the lovely duo changed into their rich Edo traditional attire for the next step of this journey to forever. Adorned with coral beads, they danced into the hall once more, honouring Fred’s Edo heritage. At this point, the lovebirds had already become one under love! They celebrated their union in a vibrant reception, surrounded by the joy of family and loved ones, dancing the night away. The love and pure joy they share is so evident in their enchanting wedding photos. We can’t help but swoon over each frame as we scroll through. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

     

 

Credit

Bride: @tife.oyenuga
Dress: @florencebyester
Gele Stylist: @sammyinventions
Planner: @blueconfetti.events
Videography: @fdomingofilms
Photography: @themanuel_photography

 

