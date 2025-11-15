Connect with us

Activate Premium Owambe Slay With These 10 Stunning #AsoebiBella Looks

Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

EG Studios Marks Five Years as a Catalyst for African Talent, Unveiling Next Generation of Stars

Be The Wedding Guest Who Arrives in Style With These 10 Fabulous #BNWedding Flow Looks

Strut Into That Owambe Confidently With These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks

Step Into Timeless Elegance With The “Époque Anthea” Bridal Collection By Tiwwii Bridals

Channel Your Inner Fashionista With These 10 Stunning #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

#WeddingTrendTuesday: Parasols Are the Perfect Accessories to Elevate Your Wedding Look

Look Pretty in Pink on Your Big Day With This Flawless Bridal Look

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are the Cheat Code to Your Effortless Wedding Guest Slay

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Another weekend is upon us, and it calls for maximum slay and glamour! We are super pumped to help you achieve your fabulous fashion goals as you step into your next wedding guest role.

For that radiant look, we have curated 10 stunning #AsoebiBella looks, each sure to elevate your fashion game to greater heights. Think, gorgeous, exceptional and completely breathtaking! From intricately beaded pieces to overall flawless craftsmanship, each look was delivered flawlessly. Now, stylish ladies, over to you — it’s time to dive in and experience the sheer elegance of this beautiful line-up! 😍

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @finest.alive_ | Dress: @lasuerta_ | Photography: @shot_bychelsea | Hair: @keyuhairs | Stylist: @finest.alive_ | Hairstylist: @slayed__by_chris | Makeup: @glambyuwa | Shoes: @zara | Bag: @dior

Belle: @liquorose | Dress: @ericamoorebrand | Makeup: @maq_jose | Gele: @pop_gele | Photography: @mavo_gallery_

Belle: @abiksscouturier | Dress: @abiksscouturierGele@autogelebyomotee | Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

Belle: @queen_yuwa1

Stylist: @finest.alive_ | Dress: @lasuerta_ | Photography: @shot_bychelsea | Makeup: @glambyuwa | Hairstylist: | @slayed__by_chris  | Hair: @keyuhairs

Dress:  @designs.by.farayola

Belle: @glambyuwa | Makeup: @glambyuwa | Dress: @zemphanie | Hair: @hair_delicacy | Gele: @jk_geleandbeads | Content creator: @abujaflix | Photography: @abrahamsimpaphotography

Dress: @rakelii__  | Makeup: @house.of.zaynee

 

Belle: @adannaadaka | Photography: @maestudios___ | Accessories: @sterlinglamsofficial

Belle: @_sawphy_heart | Dress: @bolmahswardrobe | Makeup: @zinys_pro_mua | Heels & clutch: @bien_grandeur | Accessories @bien_grandeur | Hair: @sophie_extensions_ng | Gele : @ay.gele_

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

