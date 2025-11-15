Connect with us

This Bride and Her Squad Were Super Hyped For Her Igbo Traditional Wedding

A bride who is excited for forever? Yes please! In today’s viral video, this beautiful American bride radiates pure joy as she gets hitched to her Igbo groom, with her squad cheering her on.

As she stood dazzling in her stunning ceremonial dress, she asked AI to translate “I’m getting married” into Igbo, and it did exactly as asked. The bride and her girls then chanted the translation ecstatically: “Aga m alu di” and then broke into happy cheers and celebration, while fanning the beautiful bride with excitement. They were all genuinely thrilled, and you can tell the bride is ready for her beautiful forever. She has wholeheartedly embraced her groom’s culture, and it’s so beautiful to witness how love brings everyone together in such joyful celebrations. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

