Fate Saved Zina a Seat Next to Stanley, and Changed Everything Forever!

Ever heard the saying, “every disappointment is a blessing in disguise”? Well, it turns out this also holds true when it comes to matters of the heart. For Zina, it all began the day she arrived late for an extramural class and had nowhere to sit.

As fate would have it, she spotted a seat beside Stanley, and that became the start of their friendship. From that day onwards, they remained seatmates, laughing and creating sweet memories. What Zina did not know at the time was that when Stanley had seen her the first time, he already knew she was the one for him. Unfortunately, they lost contact after college, but as fate would have it, they reconnected years later. Soon, their connection blossomed from friendship into a sweet romance and now, forever beckons! Their pre-wedding photos are truly mesmerising; featuring rich cultural concepts, sweet love and regal charm. Love is such a beautiful thing, and we are so glad it brought these lovebirds together. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Zina:

We first met in an extramural class. I came in late that day, and the classroom was already full. There was nowhere to sit until I noticed Stanley with his bag placed on the seat beside him. I don’t know where the courage came from, but I asked if he could move his bag so I could sit. He agreed, and that simple moment was how it all started. From that day, we became friends, and that seat beside him became my spot in every class. We talked, laughed, and grew close without even realising it. But after we went off to college, we lost touch and went our separate ways. Years later, life brought us back together. We picked up our friendship again, and this time it grew into something more, real and strong. What started as a simple friendship turned into love, and today, we’re married. I married my best friend, my soulmate, and my first love. ❤️

How we met
By the groom, Stanley:

In a room full of people, I noticed her before I even knew her name. The first time I saw her, something just clicked inside me. It wasn’t dramatic or confusing; I just had this quiet feeling that she was the one. She wasn’t trying to get attention or stand out, but there was something about her presence that caught me completely. That same day, I told my brothers, “I just saw my wife.” They laughed, but I meant it. Looking back now, I was right. That same girl from class is now my wife, the one I prayed for, the one I always wanted. ❤️

Credit

Bride @lindyzina
Makeup @revysbeauty
Planner @esjey.experiencee
Hairstylist @styledbyessa
Gele @adufegele
Groom’s outfit @oojcouture
Photography @9ce_photography

 

