Achieve Regal Elegance on Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

If you are an Edo bride-to-be, here’s one look that will have you radiating pure regal excellence on your big day.

This stunning dress by Dyanah Luxe Collections is the luxurious look we have today. From the floral-patterned off-shoulder neckline to the intricately beaded bodice, cascading into a beautiful tulle skirt, every detail showcases craftsmanship. For that regal Edo traditional effect, Shays Touch beautifully styled the hair with traditional Okuku beads. OT Signature then delivered the final magical touch with this radiant makeup glam. Your Edo traditional ceremony deserves a rich, breathtaking look, and this one right here is nothing short of perfection.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

