Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Regal Elegance on Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring The Glamour To Your Wedding Reception With This Lovely Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Get Your Bridal Glow On Lock With This Stunning White Wedding Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Honour Your Yoruba Roots in Elegant Style With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Swirls of Colour & Sparkle to Your After-Party With This Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Regal, Radiant & Rooted in Heritage - This Edo Bridal Look is a Showstopper!

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle Through Your Wedding Reception in This Dazzling Brown Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Blue, Bold & Breathtaking! This Bridal Look Speaks Pure Elegance & Style

Beauty Look Weddings

Your Show-Stopping Bridal Moment Begins With This Fabulous Teal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Nikkah Ceremony Gracefully With This Stylish Bridal Look

Beauty Look

Achieve Regal Elegance on Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you are an Edo bride-to-be, here’s one look that will have you radiating pure regal excellence on your big day.

This stunning dress by Dyanah Luxe Collections is the luxurious look we have today. From the floral-patterned off-shoulder neckline to the intricately beaded bodice, cascading into a beautiful tulle skirt, every detail showcases craftsmanship. For that regal Edo traditional effect, Shays Touch beautifully styled the hair with traditional Okuku beads. OT Signature then delivered the final magical touch with this radiant makeup glam. Your Edo traditional ceremony deserves a rich, breathtaking look, and this one right here is nothing short of perfection.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @biglucia_o
Dress: @dyanahluxe_collections
Makeup: @ot_signature
Photography: @fijiadebowale
Hairstylist/Okuku stylist: @shays_touch_
Beads: @justbeadit_ng
Content creator: @lensandreels6

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php