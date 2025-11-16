Watch These Groomsmen Bring a Hilarious Gen-Z Twist to This Igbo Wedding

The Gen-Z twist on our traditional ceremonies has become one of the internet’s favourite sensations, and for good reason. It’s hilarious, fascinating and quite thrilling to watch.

In today’s humorous video, the groom’s squad put on an entertaining show. Dressed in their ceremonial isi-agu and red cap attire, they gathered, gyrating and chanting the traditional Igbo greetings but with a twist. Instead of the usual “cha cha cha Igbo kwenu” chant, they playfully mixed in some Gen-Z slang. Chants like “Umunna what’s up” and “umunna clock it” filled the air as the other groomsmen responded to their friends’ greetings with equal excitement and vigour. It’s beautiful to see how they celebrate and honour their culture with the right modern approach. What makes it more special is their genuine excitement for their friend’s big day. This video is a beautiful reminder of how beautiful the gift of brotherhood truly is.

Enjoy the video below: