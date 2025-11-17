A Sister’s Post, A Birthday Wish, and Forever Love! Tola & Olawale Said “I Do”

There’s something poetic about finding love during a time when the world felt uncertain. It was supposed to be just another birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown, but when Olawale sent his wishes through Tola’s sister, he had no idea he was about to meet his future wife.

He was captivated by the photo her sister had posted and asked for her number. They started talking, and he soon realised she was one in a million. Their conversations blossomed into a beautiful friendship that just kept giving. Fast forward to 2021, after the lockdown, they finally met. Sparks went flying, and their connection deepened. Tola was still in school, which put a strain on their relationship, but Olawale always knew she was perfect for him. Eventually, they both relocated to the UK and bonded once more over the unfamiliarities and nostalgia for home. He asked her to marry him on her birthday, and she said yes!

Now this beautiful couple have stepped into forever love with a truly grand celebration. They had a lovely white wedding and a very vibrant Yoruba wedding, looking radiant in every single attire. Surrounded by the joy of their families and loved ones, they celebrated their union. Their wedding photos are a clear testament to the beautiful ceremonies and the sweet love they share, and we are completely loving it! 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Olawale:

Our love story started in the most unexpected way, during the lockdown days of early 2020, right in the middle of the COVID pandemic. It was Tola’s 21st birthday. I already knew her older sister, Toyosi, we were friends. In fact, I met Toyosi through their eldest brother, who was my coursemate and friend at the university. I was one year ahead in school, but we got along well. Through him, I met Toyosi, and through Toyosi, eventually, I met Tola. On Tola’s birthday, Toyosi posted a picture of her wishing her a happy birthday. I saw the post and thought, “Omo, this Toyosi’s sister is fine o“ So I asked Toyosi for her contact, just to send a birthday message. She gave it to me, and I reached out to Tola. We started talking, just casual chats at first. But there was something different about her. Even though we hadn’t met in person yet (she was still in school), we talked every single day. We called, texted, checked in on each other, and even sent each other little gifts. It was easy, natural, and comforting, especially during such an uncertain time. About a year went by like that, and even without meeting in person, I knew she was special. I had this quiet feeling that she was the one.

Finally, in early 2021, we met in person. After all those calls and shared photos (like 1 billion photos/videos lol 😂), it just felt right.

The connection we had virtually was real. Even then, we still remained friends, but it was different now. Deeper!!! We just left it as friends mainly because she was still in school doing her undergrad, and she didn’t want any distractions, so she wasn’t ready for a serious relationship. Plus, we hardly saw because of her school (Covenant University), to still use phone na wahala, so it slowed things down. We managed to talk almost every day, though. During that period, I tried talking stages with other ladies, but they all just didn’t feel right. I couldn’t build any real connection with any other person. My heart was always with Tola. So, about a year later, in 2022, we both moved to the UK, around the same time. She came to do her master’s, and I came in as a skilled worker. Life in a new country brought us even closer. We shared experiences, supported each other, and just kept growing together. On her birthday in 2023, I finally asked her to be my girlfriend. It didn’t feel rushed or forced. It felt like the natural next step in a story that had been quietly unfolding for years. On her birthday again in 2024, I asked her to be my wife (every land mark always happens on her birthday 😂) Now, she’s my wife (wedding couldn’t happen on her birthday though) It’s been such a very smooth and sweet ride and honestly, all over the world and everywhere I’ve been, she’s the most incredible human being I’ve ever seen.

Tola and Olawale also had an enchanting Yoruba wedding. Here’s how it went:

