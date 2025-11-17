Weddings
A Sister’s Post, A Birthday Wish, and Forever Love! Tola & Olawale Said “I Do”
There’s something poetic about finding love during a time when the world felt uncertain. It was supposed to be just another birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown, but when Olawale sent his wishes through Tola’s sister, he had no idea he was about to meet his future wife.
He was captivated by the photo her sister had posted and asked for her number. They started talking, and he soon realised she was one in a million. Their conversations blossomed into a beautiful friendship that just kept giving. Fast forward to 2021, after the lockdown, they finally met. Sparks went flying, and their connection deepened. Tola was still in school, which put a strain on their relationship, but Olawale always knew she was perfect for him. Eventually, they both relocated to the UK and bonded once more over the unfamiliarities and nostalgia for home. He asked her to marry him on her birthday, and she said yes!
Now this beautiful couple have stepped into forever love with a truly grand celebration. They had a lovely white wedding and a very vibrant Yoruba wedding, looking radiant in every single attire. Surrounded by the joy of their families and loved ones, they celebrated their union. Their wedding photos are a clear testament to the beautiful ceremonies and the sweet love they share, and we are completely loving it! 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the groom, Olawale:
The connection we had virtually was real. Even then, we still remained friends, but it was different now. Deeper!!! We just left it as friends mainly because she was still in school doing her undergrad, and she didn’t want any distractions, so she wasn’t ready for a serious relationship. Plus, we hardly saw because of her school (Covenant University), to still use phone na wahala, so it slowed things down. We managed to talk almost every day, though. During that period, I tried talking stages with other ladies, but they all just didn’t feel right. I couldn’t build any real connection with any other person. My heart was always with Tola. So, about a year later, in 2022, we both moved to the UK, around the same time. She came to do her master’s, and I came in as a skilled worker. Life in a new country brought us even closer. We shared experiences, supported each other, and just kept growing together. On her birthday in 2023, I finally asked her to be my girlfriend. It didn’t feel rushed or forced. It felt like the natural next step in a story that had been quietly unfolding for years. On her birthday again in 2024, I asked her to be my wife (every land mark always happens on her birthday 😂) Now, she’s my wife (wedding couldn’t happen on her birthday though) It’s been such a very smooth and sweet ride and honestly, all over the world and everywhere I’ve been, she’s the most incredible human being I’ve ever seen.
Tola and Olawale also had an enchanting Yoruba wedding. Here’s how it went:
