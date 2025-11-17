Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

This Ethereal White Wedding Look Is a Stunning Path to Pristine Bridal Slay

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Regal Elegance on Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring The Glamour To Your Wedding Reception With This Lovely Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Get Your Bridal Glow On Lock With This Stunning White Wedding Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Honour Your Yoruba Roots in Elegant Style With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Swirls of Colour & Sparkle to Your After-Party With This Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Regal, Radiant & Rooted in Heritage - This Edo Bridal Look is a Showstopper!

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle Through Your Wedding Reception in This Dazzling Brown Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Blue, Bold & Breathtaking! This Bridal Look Speaks Pure Elegance & Style

Beauty Look Weddings

Your Show-Stopping Bridal Moment Begins With This Fabulous Teal Inspo

Beauty Look

This Ethereal White Wedding Look Is a Stunning Path to Pristine Bridal Slay

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A brand new week is here, and we are starting strong with something truly magical: a bridal look so ethereal, it takes our breath away.

Nichole Stylish designed this pristine masterpiece, perfectly balancing modern design with timeless elegance. This absolutely breathtaking wedding dress features a lovely veil, statement sleeves with a sheer shoulder start,  a fitted silhouette with a waist drape, and a beautiful train. Combined, these elements create an effortlessly ehereal look. Tea Styles created a sleek hairdo just as elegant as the dress, and the subtle yet glowy makeup by Mosewa Beauty revealed the full pristine beauty of this ensemble. This is bridal elegance at its finest — refined and absolutely breathtaking. If you are a bride searching for something minimalist yet impactful and graceful, then this look right here has your name written all over it.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @jideoketonadephotography
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist: @tea.styles
Dress: @nicholestylish
Accessories: @rf_accessories

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php