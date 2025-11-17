This Ethereal White Wedding Look Is a Stunning Path to Pristine Bridal Slay

A brand new week is here, and we are starting strong with something truly magical: a bridal look so ethereal, it takes our breath away.

Nichole Stylish designed this pristine masterpiece, perfectly balancing modern design with timeless elegance. This absolutely breathtaking wedding dress features a lovely veil, statement sleeves with a sheer shoulder start, a fitted silhouette with a waist drape, and a beautiful train. Combined, these elements create an effortlessly ehereal look. Tea Styles created a sleek hairdo just as elegant as the dress, and the subtle yet glowy makeup by Mosewa Beauty revealed the full pristine beauty of this ensemble. This is bridal elegance at its finest — refined and absolutely breathtaking. If you are a bride searching for something minimalist yet impactful and graceful, then this look right here has your name written all over it.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @jideoketonadephotography

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Hairstylist: @tea.styles

Dress: @nicholestylish

Accessories: @rf_accessories