This Bride-To-Be Received a Romantic Cliffside Proposal in Santorini!

Imagine getting proposed to on a cliff in Santorini, surrounded by beautiful flowers and the love of your life. Sounds wonderful, right? Well, the bride-to-be in today’s video received exactly that — a proposal straight out of a fairytale.

Her groom was very intentional about making it a grand moment. Set against the breathtaking view of Santorini’s mountains, a boat-shaped staircase was decorated with red rose petals and beautiful flowers. Matching the white scenery, the groom was all charming in his crisp white suit, waiting for her with a bouquet in hand. She arrived also wearing a beautiful white dress, and the amazing gesture blew her away. He got on one knee, revealed the stunning ring to her and asked the question that changed everything. She said yes! The love birds ended the night with an intimate candlelit dinner overlooking the sea, and it was so romantic. Their beautiful connection has led them to forever, in the most spectacular way. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

 

