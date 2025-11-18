BN Bling
Taiwo Heard Lovelyn Sing in Church for the First Time and His Heart Never Forgot!
It’s amazing how love can show up in the most unexpected ways. One minute, you finally find a place of worship after a long search, and in that same moment, you set eyes on someone who feels like home to your heart. Talk about a double miracle!
Taiwo and his siblings had been looking for a church when, by some divine luck, they stumbled upon Lovelyn’s church. As soon as Taiwo laid eyes on her, he felt a deep spark within him. Her enchanting singing voice and warm presence gave him goosebumps. Sometime later, they had a chance encounter at a store she was managing. Lovelyn was so captivating and welcoming, and enquired about his church experience. From there, they built a close friendship, one that has now blossomed into forever love! The lovebrids are so ready to seal their beautiful union, and we are just as excited! Their pre-wedding photos are a stunning mix of rich culture, sophistication and electric chemistry. Cupid truly outdid himself with this lovely duo, as it’s forever love for them here on out. 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the groom, Taiwo:
Then came the next divine encounter. Not long after, we went to a store near my house, and to my surprise, I saw her again, this time as the Frontend Manager. I was stunned and a little shy. But once again, Lovelyn walked right up, greeted us with that same warmth, and made our shopping experience easy and joyful. True to her nature, she talked with us, asked questions like “Did you enjoy church?” “Will you join the choir?” “Hope we’ll see you again.” That day, something clicked. We started talking more. We became close friends. Time passed, and the bond grew stronger naturally, beautifully. Eventually, I took time to pray, to seek God’s direction, and here we are today. Our story hasn’t been without challenges. But what we share was never built on feelings alone. It was built on faith, prayer, grace, patience, and trust in God. We didn’t get here by our strength; God brought us here. Against the odds, through every season, He has carried this relationship and nurtured it into something beautiful. And now, by His grace, we’re stepping into forever together.
Credit
Groom’s outfit @fred.joe.3386
Bride’s Dress @priofil
Bride’s makeup @minasempire_
Wardrobe coordinator @hormorbhorlarjy15
Creative Director @curatedbyolufunke
Photography @regeslens
Planner @luxeventsbydee