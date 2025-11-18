Taiwo Heard Lovelyn Sing in Church for the First Time and His Heart Never Forgot!

It’s amazing how love can show up in the most unexpected ways. One minute, you finally find a place of worship after a long search, and in that same moment, you set eyes on someone who feels like home to your heart. Talk about a double miracle!

Taiwo and his siblings had been looking for a church when, by some divine luck, they stumbled upon Lovelyn’s church. As soon as Taiwo laid eyes on her, he felt a deep spark within him. Her enchanting singing voice and warm presence gave him goosebumps. Sometime later, they had a chance encounter at a store she was managing. Lovelyn was so captivating and welcoming, and enquired about his church experience. From there, they built a close friendship, one that has now blossomed into forever love! The lovebrids are so ready to seal their beautiful union, and we are just as excited! Their pre-wedding photos are a stunning mix of rich culture, sophistication and electric chemistry. Cupid truly outdid himself with this lovely duo, as it’s forever love for them here on out. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Taiwo:

In 2019, I was searching not just for a church, but for a place where my spirit could truly call home. One Sunday, my siblings and I drove to a church we’d heard about. But as soon as we parked, something didn’t feel right. We didn’t even step inside. Without exchanging many words, we knew: this wasn’t the place. So, we drove off, trusting that God would lead us somewhere. And He did. He led us to the church I still attend today, a place that would become far more than just a house of worship. The moment I walked in, my eyes were drawn to the altar, where a beautiful young woman stood, singing. I didn’t know her name yet, but I felt an instant spiritual connection. Her voice carried something different, something pure. It stirred something in me. That same day, in a moment that still amazes me, the pastor told an usher to ask me and my twin brother if we would lead worship. We were shocked; no one there knew we could sing, but God knew. That divine confirmation let us know that we were exactly where we were meant to be. After the service, that same beautiful girl came over, smiled warmly, and introduced herself. Her name was Lovelyn. She welcomed us to the church with so much joy and light in her spirit. It was just a short conversation, but in those few minutes, I felt something shift in my heart. She was funny, kind, and radiant. Her presence stayed with me.

Then came the next divine encounter. Not long after, we went to a store near my house, and to my surprise, I saw her again, this time as the Frontend Manager. I was stunned and a little shy. But once again, Lovelyn walked right up, greeted us with that same warmth, and made our shopping experience easy and joyful. True to her nature, she talked with us, asked questions like “Did you enjoy church?” “Will you join the choir?” “Hope we’ll see you again.” That day, something clicked. We started talking more. We became close friends. Time passed, and the bond grew stronger naturally, beautifully. Eventually, I took time to pray, to seek God’s direction, and here we are today. Our story hasn’t been without challenges. But what we share was never built on feelings alone. It was built on faith, prayer, grace, patience, and trust in God. We didn’t get here by our strength; God brought us here. Against the odds, through every season, He has carried this relationship and nurtured it into something beautiful. And now, by His grace, we’re stepping into forever together.

Credit

Groom’s outfit @fred.joe.3386

Bride’s Dress @priofil

Bride’s makeup @minasempire_

Wardrobe coordinator @hormorbhorlarjy15

Creative Director @curatedbyolufunke

Photography @regeslens

Planner @luxeventsbydee