Togetherness Through Fasting: Hollandia’s Series Connects You This Ramadan

Nigerian Muslims can now embark on a healthy Ramadan journey with Hollandia’s new YouTube series, ‘Ramadan with Hollandia.’ The series aims to offer practical guidance on maintaining a balanced lifestyle during Ramadan, including healthy eating habits and avoiding distractions.

Ramadan, a sacred month for Muslims worldwide, is widely observed in Nigeria. It’s a time for deep introspection, communal connection, and mindful eating habits.

The 20-episode series which Asma Gambo hosts, is divided into three segments, while there is a guest on each episode to share opinions across topics such as faith, family and lifestyle. There is also the recipe segment where attractive recipes for Iftar and Sahur are taught in simple ways encouraging consumers to stay ahead with Dairy Power as they go about their daily routine.

The third segment in the series is the ‘Did-You-Know’ segment where exciting health facts and tips to aid healthy consumption during the fasting periods are being unveiled.

Gloria Nwabuike, Category Manager, Dairy and Snacks, Chivita | Hollandia stated that Ramadan is a time of unity and generosity, and Hollandia is honoured to play a part in facilitating the spirit of togetherness through this YouTube series. Every episode is intentionally curated to inform, entertain and most importantly educate our Muslim audience this season.

At Hollandia, It is our desire that our consumers are nourished with quality dairy products to gain essential nutrients and also uplifting insights from the discussions as they engage with the YouTube series.

Since its first episode, the videos have garnered hundreds of views and comments from the audience affirming the enlightening sessions and impact of the conversations. @mustaphagarba2583 on YouTube revealed that

This is one of the best shows I have seen this year. Very educative. Thank you Ma for this wonderful program”

Also, @ibrahimabubakar5784 on YouTube says

Wow so there is this much to make with Hollandia, it really nice and educative we will love to have more of this Hollandia Ramadan Kareem.

To learn more, check out “Ramadan with Hollandia,” Hollandia’s new YouTube series that started on March 11th.

