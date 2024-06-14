Connect with us

Events Promotions

See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

Events Promotions

Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Commemorative Logo

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

Join the Fun and Experience Magic with Nigerian Idol Stars Live at TECNO Flagship Store!

Events News Promotions

Unlock Your Potential: Join Dr. Abiola Salami's International Leadership Bootcamp 2.0

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

Events Movies Promotions

Infinix and IMAX Team up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in Nigeria

Events Promotions

PUMA Nigeria supports Troost-Ekong’s charity match, highlighting its commitment to football in Nigeria

Events

See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One of the leading dairy brands Hollandia recently launched a weeklong campaign to spotlight, celebrate, and reward teachers for their critical role in shaping children’s minds and futures and their unwavering dedication and commitment.

To celebrate Teachers Appreciation Week, the brand Hollandia engaged in various activities to express gratitude towards teachers. The campaign takes a digital engagement format with relatable teacher memes that resonate with Nigerians, spreading laughter and warm memories to recognise teachers’ dedication to their jobs.

In addition, the public was invited to participate in an online competition called “Best Teacher Awards: Unforgettable Teachers” via the Hollandia social media handle. Participants were asked to suggest a teacher deserving of recognition, and around fifty-seven teachers were rewarded. Teachers were honoured with a special Hollandia gift package delivered to their schools. The goal was to emotionally connect with teachers and remind them of how much everyone values their consistent efforts to impact children’s knowledge and their steadfast passion for the profession.

Regarding the campaign, A Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director, Chivita Hollandia Limited, stated that the Hollandia brand is taking bold steps in recognising the role and impact of various stakeholders and their efforts.

“This initiative reinforces the brand’s promise to provide dairy power to its consumers. Hollandia products contain the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from dairy, which gives consumers the dairy power they need to stay ahead in their daily activities.” She added.

Gloria Nwabuike, Category Head, Hollandia and Snacks, emphasised that teachers’ unwavering dedication to education is truly inspiring and commendable, as it serves as the bedrock foundation as life takes shape.

“In different stages of life, there is a learner and a teacher involved in the process. Also the Hollandia dairy brand continues to provide nourishment to consumers at different stages of life while delivering the right amount of dairy power to help them stay ahead in their daily lives”.

The Teachers Appreciation campaign is aimed at inspiring and enabling consumers to achieve their daily goals. It reinforces the brand’s promise to provide dairy power to its consumers, as Hollandia products contain the vitamins and nutrients from dairy, which gives consumers the dairy power they need to stay ahead in their daily activities.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha
css.php