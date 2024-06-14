See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

One of the leading dairy brands Hollandia recently launched a weeklong campaign to spotlight, celebrate, and reward teachers for their critical role in shaping children’s minds and futures and their unwavering dedication and commitment.

To celebrate Teachers Appreciation Week, the brand Hollandia engaged in various activities to express gratitude towards teachers. The campaign takes a digital engagement format with relatable teacher memes that resonate with Nigerians, spreading laughter and warm memories to recognise teachers’ dedication to their jobs.

In addition, the public was invited to participate in an online competition called “Best Teacher Awards: Unforgettable Teachers” via the Hollandia social media handle. Participants were asked to suggest a teacher deserving of recognition, and around fifty-seven teachers were rewarded. Teachers were honoured with a special Hollandia gift package delivered to their schools. The goal was to emotionally connect with teachers and remind them of how much everyone values their consistent efforts to impact children’s knowledge and their steadfast passion for the profession.

Regarding the campaign, A Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director, Chivita Hollandia Limited, stated that the Hollandia brand is taking bold steps in recognising the role and impact of various stakeholders and their efforts.

“This initiative reinforces the brand’s promise to provide dairy power to its consumers. Hollandia products contain the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from dairy, which gives consumers the dairy power they need to stay ahead in their daily activities.” She added.

Gloria Nwabuike, Category Head, Hollandia and Snacks, emphasised that teachers’ unwavering dedication to education is truly inspiring and commendable, as it serves as the bedrock foundation as life takes shape.

“In different stages of life, there is a learner and a teacher involved in the process. Also the Hollandia dairy brand continues to provide nourishment to consumers at different stages of life while delivering the right amount of dairy power to help them stay ahead in their daily lives”.

