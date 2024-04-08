Experience the Magic of Basketball celebrated at the Homecoming Festival in Africa

Connect with us

NBA Africa celebrated the growing popularity of the game of basketball in Nigeria when the annual Homecoming Festival returned to Lagos over the Easter weekend.

While showcasing the game’s broader appeal, NBA Africa’s activations included a fashion and culture pop up station at Alara and a free throw photo booth at Harbour Point, where fans had an opportunity to win NBA merchandise, customized basketball and sneakers, and a subscription to NBA League Pass.

The highlight of the weekend was a basketball showcase at Landmark, which featured some of the best local basketball talent, and a 3-on-3 celebrity game between DJ Obi and DJ Tunez.

Fortune Ibe was named the showcase’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), with Valor Okini Ewomazino named a runner up.

The NBA x Homecoming collaboration was part of the “NBA Meets Culture” platform, which converges fashion, music, art, business, and sports, to celebrate the game of basketball through the lens of Nigerian arts and culture. Last November, NBA Africa hosted the second edition of “NBA Meets Art” in Lagos.

