Raise a Glass! D’USSÉ Cognac Celebrates New Partnership with Obi’s House

D’USSÉ Cognac, the modern expression of Cognac, is thrilled to announce its partnership with DJ Obi’s popular nightlife platform, Obi’s House, a unique cultural phenomenon that has changed the nightlife party scene in Nigeria, happening every Monday night. It is reputed to be the biggest party on a weekday in Nigeria.

This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in D’USSÉ’s expansion into the Nigerian market, aimed at elevating the nightlife experience in Nigeria. With Obi’s House, several D’USSÉ moments will be created, with a rich blend of unforgettable experiences for partygoers, combining the best of music, entertainment, and luxury that defines every D’USSÉ moment.

“We are excited to partner with Obi’s House, bringing together two brands that share a passion for modernity, culture, and premium unique experiences. This partnership will bring the art of luxury entertainment to new heights, crafting experiences that are as exclusive as they are unforgettable and redefining the fabric of Nigeria’s nightlife scene,” said Adie Watermeyer, Country Director of Bacardi Martini Nigeria. Abayomi Ajao, Head of Marketing at Bacardi Martini Nigeria, extolled the partnership, saying, “This collaboration will allow us to tap into the vibrant Nigerian nightlife scene and share the D’USSÉ experience with a wider audience. In Obi’s House, we’ve found a partner who shares our passion for modernity, culture, and premium experiences. Together, we’ll create unforgettable nightlife moments that will resonate with our audience and leave them wanting more.” DJ Obi expressed his pleasure with the prospects of the partnership, saying, “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining forces with the D’USSÉ team once again. Our past collaborations have been incredibly successful, and I’m excited to take our partnership to new heights. Obi’s House is the ideal platform for us to unleash the full potential of D’USSÉ in Nigeria, and I firmly believe that our shared passion for innovation, cultural relevance, and high-end experiences makes D’USSÉ the perfect partner for us”.

This exciting collaboration was celebrated at an exclusive dinner at Shiro Restaurants, Landmark VI, Lagos.

Sponsored Content