Celebrating 160 Years of Martini: Enjoy Exclusive Moments from their Top Festivities

Martini, one of the leading vermouth and sparkling wine brand, is raising a glass to celebrate its global 160th anniversary, and the celebrations have arrived in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Sunday, December 10th, 2023, Martini will be taking over the Truth Beach Club with an exceptionally stylish event to celebrate 160 years of Great Taste, featuring world-class mixologists creating signature Martini cocktails, live music performances by Dj Obi, Dj Dope Ceaser, a surprise guest artist, and a display of Martini’s evolution through the decades. Martini is inviting trendy Lagosians to join the celebrations, with free tickets available at select stores (full list below) when you buy 2 bottles of Martini.

Just as the iconic Martini brand has transcended boundaries and eras, one can draw parallels with the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians. Over the years, Martini has become a favorite among discerning consumers in Nigeria who recognize the brand for its commitment to craftsmanship, quality and exceptional taste. This 160-year anniversary celebration is a way to express gratitude to its loyal patrons.

Martini was founded in 1863 and this year marks 160 years of Martini being an icon of great taste. Through the ages, Martini has been a symbol of timeless style and elegance, and we are excited to bring that to life in Nigeria with this celebration, says Adrian Watermeyer, Commercial Director, Nigeria at Bacardi.

The art of blending at Martini is a skill that has been passed down for eight generations. Today, Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Musso, Master Blender, and Ivano Tonutti, Master Herbalist, continue the legacy of original Master Blender, Luigi Rossi, and blend rare and distinctive botanicals with delicate wines to create the iconic Martini products.

Martini’s iconic sparkling wines and vermouth expressions, each with their own distinctive taste and character, stimulate the palate and serve as the perfect drink to give an experience that is unmistakably Martini. The delicious and complex portfolio range is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, with tonic or soda water, or as part of a number of different cocktails.

This year, Martini is celebrating its 160th birthday but we are still young. Our knowledge and experience grows with each new generation and that is reflected in the quality and taste of every Martini drink and in our commitment to sustainable practices that will secure our future for the next 160 years. That’s what really excites me – our future legacy. This is only the beginning, says Beppe Musso, Martini Master Blender.

The Martini 160 Years of Great Taste anniversary celebration will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Truth Beach Club. To secure your ticket, buy 2 bottles of Martini in the stores listed below.

Shoprite, Apapa Mall, Lagos

Shoprite, Festac Mall, Lagos

Shoprite, Circle Mall, Lagos

Shoprite, Sangotedo, Lagos

Shoprite, Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

Shoprite, Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Spar, Adeola Odeku, VI , Lagos

Spar, Lekki Phase 2, Lagos

Spar, Ilupeju, Lagos

Spar, YMCA Ikoyi, Lagos

Spar, Opebi, Lagos

Spar, Surulere Mall, Lagos

Pick n Pay, Ikoyi, Lagos

Justrite, Abule Egba, Lagos

Justrite, Ojudu, Lagos

JARA Supermarket, Ikeja, Lagos

Karma Supermarket, Victoria Island Lagos

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI® is a leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality vermouths and sparkling wines. The award-winning, vibrant, and bittersweet taste of the Martini range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe.

First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the Martini portfolio today includes MARTINI Fiero, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Rubino, Ambrato& Bitter, MARTINI Bianco, Rosato, Rosso & Extra Dry, MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante & Floreale, MARTINI Asti, Prosecco & Rosé Extra Dry. For more information, please visit the website or follow @martini on all social media platforms. Martini and the ball & bar logo are trademarks. Martini is part of the portfolio of Bacardi, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International.

About Bacardi

Bacardi, one of the world’s largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines.

The Bacardi portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, D’USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL’S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur.

Founded more than 161 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International. For more information, visit the website or follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram, or X.

Sponsored Content