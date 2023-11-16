Introducing the Exciting New Additions to the Flytime Fest Mega Phase 2 Lineup!

Africa’s iconic Flytime Fest, happening from December 21st to 25th at Lagos’ Eko Convention Center, is set to turn up the festive season with an electrifying Phase 2 lineup reveal.

The Phase 2 lineup announcement introduces a stellar addition to the already sizzling Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged roster, featuring Blaqbonez, Bloody Civilian, King Promise, Raybeykah, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Smada, and Victony.

And that’s not all! Diving into the incredible lineup for each night of the fest:

Flytime Fest is the festival for the music mavens and party animals this December. Get ready for unparalleled talent showcases, thrilling entertainment, and unforgettable cultural experiences this December.

Reserve your Table tickets and Flytime’s brand-new ultimate On-Stage experience as they are limited and selling fast. Send an email to [email protected] or call 08180222111 to make enquiries. For more information on the full line up and tickets click here to visit the website

Flytime Fest 2023 is proudly powered by Coca-Cola and presented by their sponsors: Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films and Road14 Studios, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25 and Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor, for Davido’s exceptional performance on December 24.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Flytime Fest 2023