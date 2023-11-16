Danai Gurira, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Kennedy Odede... Meet the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa Honourees

TIME has unveiled the honourees of its first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards Africa, celebrating exceptional individuals who have made a profound impact across various sectors. These visionaries have demonstrated unwavering dedication to driving positive change in Africa and beyond.

The 2023 TIME100 Impact Awards Africa honourees are:

Danai Gurira , actress, playwright, and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador

, actress, playwright, and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Ashley Judd , author, actress, and social justice humanitarian

, author, actress, and social justice humanitarian Kennedy Odede , founder and CEO of Shining Hope for Communities

, founder and CEO of Shining Hope for Communities Sherrie Silver , founder of the Sherrie Silver Foundation

, founder of the Sherrie Silver Foundation Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , former president of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

, former president of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Fred Swaniker, founder and CEO of the African Leadership Group

“We are deeply honoured to recognize the inaugural class of 2023 TIME100 Impact Awards Africa honourees for their transformative contributions,” said TIME Chief Executive Jessica Sibley.

On Friday, November 17, TIME will host the inaugural TIME100 Summit Africa at the Kigali Convention Centre, bringing together a diverse group of speakers from the TIME100 community and beyond. This high-level gathering will foster discussions on critical solutions to pressing global challenges, offering insights from both regional and global perspectives. The Summit will also explore ways in which individuals can collectively contribute to shaping a brighter future.

Notable speakers at the summit include Karim Beguir, CEO of InstaDeep; Aya Chebbi, Former African Union Envoy on Youth; Kate Kallot, Founder and CEO of Amini; Bogolo Kenewendo, Special Advisor to the UN Climate Change High Level Champions; Emi Mahmoud, Poet, activist, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador; Wanjira Mathai, Managing Director for Africa at WRI; Sindy Zemura-Bernard, CEO of the Southern Africa Embrace Foundation; and Elizabeth Wathuti, Founder of the Green Generation Initiative.

“The TIME100 Impact Awards underscore TIME’s commitment to honouring individuals who are driving positive change across the globe,” said TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs. “We are excited to join forces with this exceptional group of leaders and welcome them to our global TIME100 community.”

Following the Summit, an invitation-only gala will be held to honour the Impact Award honorees. The evening will feature appearances by actor and host Bonang Matheba, along with other distinguished guests and members of the TIME100 community. The event will also showcase a special dance performance choreographed by honoree Sherrie Silver.

Learn more about the honorees here.