BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

The Session: Inception

Transform your body and mind with our empowering movement therapy sessions!

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



Amapiano Fest Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Osborn la palm resort, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State

RSVP: HERE

Mainland House (She Spins)



Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Scope by PIER, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Night Wayve Experience “Booze & Vibes” Edition

The Night Wayve Experience is back with a bang, and we’re thrilled to invite you to our fourth edition, “Booze & Vibes” Edition.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: The Hook Lounge, 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island

RSVP: HERE



Playdate (9-5rz)

A casual event for 9-5ers to unwind!

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Casper & Gambini’s, Ikeja City Mall

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

AIESEC In Lagos TechFest 2.0 TechFest by AIESEC in Lagos is your gateway to the tech world. Whether you’re new to tech or eager to explore more, this event offers interactive workshops, inspiring tech talks, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals.



Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 – Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 9 AM Venue: Snug Banquet Hall , Yaba RSVP: HERE

Night of Worship Join us for the 13th edition of the Night of Worship as we gather together at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos to worship the one true God in truth and in spirit. Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7 PM Venue: Eko Convention Centre , Lagos RSVP: HERE

La Borracha



Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Paint and Sip at Hilton Abuja

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Mud Party 2023 Mud Festival is a Dance & Performance event where every movement tells a story and every beat ignites the soul for a transformative experience! Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



Rhythm & Roots



Join us for the second edition of our concert series, headlined by the remarkable Made Kuti, the grandson of Afro-war legend Fela Kuti and a sensational lineup of 5 other artists.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue:

Venue: Sol by Boxmall , 10B, Trinity Venue, Water Corporation Road, Oniru
RSVP: HERE

Shaffy Bello: What I Know

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: EcoBank Pan African Center, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Press Play Concert

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse 2, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

The Art of Cake Decoration

We invite you to a delightful world of confectionery creativity, where you transform simple yummy Bento Cake into edible masterpieces!

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

AniWeCon23 – Rage

Welcome to AniWe Convention – where the world of anime comes alive in a whirlwind of emotions, and where fans find their inner strength through the power of rage!

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Adela Hall DCC Estates Plot D, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Venue: Adela Hall DCC Estates Plot D, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Emmet(The Truth): A Musical Illustration

Emmet: A Musical Illustration is a musical concert that will take you on a thrilling journey of self-discovery and truth,

as it tells the story of a sojourner on his quest to discover Truth.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: TERRA KULTURE EVENT: plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage st, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE.

‏Outsidecation 2023

Our vision is to foster a relationship-building and bonding space for our community members through #OUTSIDECATION2023.



Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Shooters Paintball NG, Dakar Street Wuse Zone 1

RSVP: HERE

African Food and Drinks Festival

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

H&S International Men’s Day Celebration



Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE.

Cold – An Urban Art Experience



Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 7 Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi , lagos

RSVP: HERE.

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE