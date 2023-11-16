Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
***
Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
The Session: Inception
Transform your body and mind with our empowering movement therapy sessions!
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Amapiano Fest
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Osborn la palm resort, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State
RSVP: HERE
Mainland House (She Spins)
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Scope by PIER, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Night Wayve Experience “Booze & Vibes” Edition
The Night Wayve Experience is back with a bang, and we’re thrilled to invite you to our fourth edition, “Booze & Vibes” Edition.
Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: The Hook Lounge, 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island
RSVP: HERE
Playdate (9-5rz)
A casual event for 9-5ers to unwind!
Date: Friday, November 17, 2023.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Casper & Gambini’s, Ikeja City Mall
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, November 17, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
AIESEC In Lagos TechFest 2.0
Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 – Saturday, November 18, 2023
Night of Worship
Join us for the 13th edition of the Night of Worship as we gather together at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos to worship the one true God in truth and in spirit.
La Borracha
Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Paint and Sip at Hilton Abuja
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Lagos Mud Party 2023
Mud Festival is a Dance & Performance event where every movement tells a story and every beat ignites the soul for a transformative experience!
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Rhythm & Roots
Venue: Sol by Boxmall, 10B, Trinity Venue, Water Corporation Road, Oniru
RSVP: HERE
Shaffy Bello: What I Know
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 10 AM
Venue: EcoBank Pan African Center, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Press Play Concert
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse 2, Abuja
RSVP: HERE
The Art of Cake Decoration
We invite you to a delightful world of confectionery creativity, where you transform simple yummy Bento Cake into edible masterpieces!
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
AniWeCon23 – Rage
Welcome to AniWe Convention – where the world of anime comes alive in a whirlwind of emotions, and where fans find their inner strength through the power of rage!
RSVP: HERE
Emmet(The Truth): A Musical Illustration
Emmet: A Musical Illustration is a musical concert that will take you on a thrilling journey of self-discovery and truth,
as it tells the story of a sojourner on his quest to discover Truth.
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: TERRA KULTURE EVENT: plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage st, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE.
Outsidecation 2023
Our vision is to foster a relationship-building and bonding space for our community members through #OUTSIDECATION2023.
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Shooters Paintball NG, Dakar Street Wuse Zone 1
RSVP: HERE
African Food and Drinks Festival
Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
H&S International Men’s Day Celebration
Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE.
Cold – An Urban Art Experience
Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 7 Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi , lagos
RSVP: HERE.
Date: Monday, November 20, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
What’s The Rush
Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE