BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at ev[email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734


The Session: Inception

Transform your body and mind with our empowering movement therapy sessions!

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE


Amapiano Fest

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Osborn la palm resort, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State
RSVP: HERE

Mainland House (She Spins)

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
Time: 7 PM.
VenueThe Scope by PIER, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The Night Wayve Experience “Booze & Vibes” Edition

The Night Wayve Experience is back with a bang, and we’re thrilled to invite you to our fourth edition, “Booze & Vibes” Edition.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 9 PM.
VenueThe Hook Lounge, 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island
RSVP: HERE


Playdate (9-5rz)

A casual event for 9-5ers to unwind!

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Casper & Gambini’s, Ikeja City Mall
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

AIESEC In Lagos TechFest 2.0

TechFest by AIESEC in Lagos is your gateway to the tech world. Whether you’re new to tech or eager to explore more, this event offers interactive workshops, inspiring tech talks, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 – Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 9 AM
VenueSnug Banquet Hall, Yaba
RSVP: HERE

 



 




Night of Worship

Join us for the 13th edition of the Night of Worship as we gather together at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos to worship the one true God in truth and in spirit.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


La Borracha

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 



 




Paint and Sip at Hilton Abuja

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja
RSVP: HERE


Lagos Mud Party 2023

Mud Festival is a Dance & Performance event where every movement tells a story and every beat ignites the soul for a transformative experience!

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE


Rhythm & Roots

Join us for the second edition of our concert series, headlined by the remarkable Made Kuti, the grandson of Afro-war legend Fela Kuti and a sensational lineup of 5 other artists.
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Sol by Boxmall, 10B, Trinity Venue, Water Corporation Road, Oniru
RSVP: HERE

 



 




Shaffy Bello: What I Know

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 10 AM
Venue: EcoBank Pan African Center, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Press Play Concert

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse 2, Abuja
RSVP: HERE


The Art of Cake Decoration 

We invite you to a delightful world of confectionery creativity, where you transform simple yummy Bento Cake into edible masterpieces!

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

AniWeCon23 – Rage

Welcome to AniWe Convention – where the world of anime comes alive in a whirlwind of emotions, and where fans find their inner strength through the power of rage!

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Adela Hall DCC Estates Plot D, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Emmet(The Truth): A Musical Illustration

Emmet: A Musical Illustration is a musical concert that will take you on a thrilling journey of self-discovery and truth,
as it tells the story of a sojourner on his quest to discover Truth.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueTERRA KULTURE EVENT: plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage st, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE.

Outsidecation 2023

Our vision is to foster a relationship-building and bonding space for our community members through #OUTSIDECATION2023.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Shooters Paintball NG, Dakar Street Wuse Zone 1
RSVP: HERE


African Food and Drinks Festival

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 



 




H&S International Men’s Day Celebration

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVPHERE.


Cold – An Urban Art Experience 

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue7 Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi , lagos
RSVPHERE.

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
VenueHard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

 

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueJohnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Time: 9 PM.
Venue3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

