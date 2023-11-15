Ecofitness Launched Its Abuja Hub: See What Went Down

On Saturday, October 28th, 2023, Ecofitness a haven of wellness, community, and eco-friendliness officially opened its doors for business in Abuja. The celebration was with yoga sessions, vibrant Bollywood dance, high-energy aerobics, and a basketball talent showcase from its Corporate Social Responsibility project. The event, was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by CEO Lanre Akinmuisre, see the highlights below,

The event commenced with the Director of Ecofitness, Orhobo Ojonah,’s opening speech. He reminded attendees of Ecofitness’s core values: “a harmonious blend of wellness, eco-consciousness, and a tight-knit community” which set the tone for the day.

Yoga enthusiasts found their serenity under the open sky, connecting mind and body in the yoga session. Bollywood dance enthusiasts grooved to the rhythm, and the aerobics session led by the fitness trainers pumped up the adrenaline. The basketball session showcased the Ecofitness community’s sporting prowess while promoting its CSR initiatives.

The attendees were then taken on a tour of the wellness cafe to sample an array of healthy bites and refreshing drinks. A testament to their commitment to nourishing bodies and minds. The spa tour provided a sensory experience for the attendees while introducing them to a vast selection of holistic treatments and products to address their skincare and wellness needs. Not forgetting the entertaining karaoke pods and merchandise store where attendees sang their hearts out and shopped for new workout fits.

Amidst the mixing, mingling, and joyous conversations, the MC anchored the fitness challenges that bonded attendees and illustrated Ecofitness’ commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Current gym members shared their testimonials.

The Ecofitness launch event was said to be more than a fitness and wellness center opening as Ecofitness aims to be a haven where wellness meets sustainability and community thrives. Ecofitness is excited to continue this journey with everyone, fostering a deeper connection to well-being, the environment, and each other.

The Ecofitness team extends its deepest gratitude to all who attended and invites those who couldn’t make it to experience the Ecofitness magic for themselves.

For inquiries or more information about Ecofitness, please contact the Ecofitness Hub.

