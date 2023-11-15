Connect with us

Events Promotions

Join the Conversation: OSG Media announces Upcoming New Media Conference, School Debate Edition

Events Promotions

Discover the Magic of MAC Cosmetics at GTCO Fashion Weekend as the Official Makeup Partner

Events News Promotions

Ota Welcomes Market Square with a Grand Celebration | Here's the Story

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for a Rap Battle as Deepwell Entertainment Launches JudgementDay

Events News Promotions

Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa | February 21st

Events Promotions

'Super E' to the Rescue: New Children's Book Makes Economic Literacy Fun for Kids

Events News Promotions

Empowering Women: Onga's Inspiring Presence at the 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, 2023

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

Events Movies & TV Style

BBTitans' Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH

Events

Join the Conversation: OSG Media announces Upcoming New Media Conference, School Debate Edition

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

OloriSuperGal Media is thrilled to announce the upcoming New Media Conference, School Debate Edition, scheduled to take place at Chalcedony School, Abijo GRA, Ibeju-Lekki, on Friday, November 17, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The New Media Conference, convened by Oluwatosin Ajibade, founder of OloriSuperGal Media, aims to bring together young minds to engage in thoughtful discourse on pressing issues and will be hosted by Isabella Adediji, the esteemed founder of Yellow Tamarind Productions for the school debate edition

The chosen topic for this enlightening debate is ‘AI will replace humans,’ a subject of immense relevance in today’s rapidly advancing technological landscape. Students from Chalcedony School and Debiruss School will passionately explore the pros and cons of this thought-provoking topic.

Elsie Godwin, co-founder of Cashwise Finance and founder of Mind-Mastik Media, is set to be one of the distinguished speakers at the event. Godwin will share insights on “Safe Social Networking: The Proper Way to Use Social Media,” shedding light on responsible and secure online practices.

This edition is proudly powered by OloriSuperGal Media and supported by Edusko, Chalcedony School, Debiruss School, Fast-Her, and Nest Hogins.

The prizes for the winning school are as follows: a day visit to Microsoft Headquarters in Ikoyi, ₦100,000 worth of Digital Literacy courses courtesy of Fast-learn Africa, and a cash prize!

Media representatives, educators, students, and the general public are invited to join the organizers for this intellectually stimulating event. For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

Temitope – OloriSuperGal Media
Email: [email protected]

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Should Physical Punishment Be Considered for Children?

Chaste Inegbedion: How “Okrika” is Changing The Fashion Ecosystem

Is the Cost of Living Crippling The Living?

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Exploring the Pivot Mindset as a Concept for Sustainable Success

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Heal From a Career Disappointment
css.php