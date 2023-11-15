Debbo Africa: Redefining Women’s Health, Created by Women for Women

On a Saturday evening, somewhere in Victoria Island, Lagos, we made a conscious decision to meet and share our stories. As we sat by the shimmering water, the setting sun casting its warm hues upon the horizon, we embarked on a profound conversation about our distinct yet remarkably parallel journeys spanning several decades within the healthcare ecosystem.

Our chat meandered through various topics until it landed on the subject of healthcare and, more specifically, the role of women in healthcare. Little did we know that this simple conversation would plant the seed for something truly incredible. It pained us to see that the majority of those in charge were men, making it a challenging and often disheartening environment for women. We couldn’t shake the vision of creating healthcare facilities that felt more like homes than sterile institutions, and this idea continued to brew in our minds.

We asked ourselves, “Why not women?” With unwavering determination, we set out to be the answer. And so, the journey of Debbo Africa began—a place for women, made by women. We want to fill the gap and make sure women get the right care they need. We are on a mission to bridge the gap and ensure that women receive the healthcare they rightfully deserve, in a way that understands them uniquely.

We recognized the immense challenge women face when trying to care for themselves while simultaneously tending to their families. Therefore, we embarked on a mission to create a safe haven, a sanctuary where women like you could find personalized health guidance and mental support.

Our grand vision extends beyond just filling the gender gap in healthcare. We are determined to revolutionize the healthcare system for African women. We want every woman to receive care that caters to her specific needs, delivered with the utmost compassion. Furthermore, we aim to establish a safe, non-judgmental space where women can seek the support they need for their mental well-being.

At Debbo Africa, we’re committed to making a real difference in the lives of African women.

Here’s what you can expect from us:

1. Personalized Consultations:

We provide online consultations with knowledgeable female experts, ensuring that you can conveniently access confidential health advice through visual appointments.

2. Diagnostics:

Our laboratory provides quality and timely results with samples taken from our warm and nurturing environment or we come to you at home or in offices. We are built to deliver convenience for all women.

3. Debbo Tribe:

When you join our exclusive community; the DebboTribe, you become part of a vibrant network. We keep you engaged with regular updates and valuable content.

4. Empowering Health Content:

We harness the power of social media to share essential health information and insights, ensuring that you stay informed and empowered.

Join us on this incredible journey of transformation at Debbo Africa. Together, we’ll shape a brighter, healthier future for African women—one where they receive the care they deserve, in a warm and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit our website or any of our social media pages. Instagram or Twitter

Sponsored Content