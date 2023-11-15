Building a Christian Community: Get a glimpse of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Biography

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s preachings have impacted Nigerians and people all over the world to find their way to God. But who is he, apart from being a pastor? Here is everything you need to know about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s life and biography.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a distinguished figure whose biography reflects a life dedicated to faith and ministry. Born on December 7th, 1963, in Edo State, Nigeria, he grew into his calling early, fostering a deep commitment to Christian service.

He founded the Youth for Christ fellowship while studying at Bendel State University. In 1987, it turned into Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy. The ministry has since then grown exponentially, reaching millions globally.

Renowned for his dynamic teachings and healing ministry, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has authored several books, including the daily devotional “Rhapsody of Realities,” which enjoys a massive readership worldwide. He is also known for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services – a program that showcases miraculous healings and has had a profound impact on many lives.

His educational background, with a degree in Architecture and an honorary Doctorate in Divinity from Benson Idahosa University, has served him well in constructing a ministry that stands both structurally sound and spiritually uplifting.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s influence extends through television with stations like LoveWorld TV and the internet, where he reaches a global audience. His life is one of significant impact, characterized by a relentless pursuit to spread the Christian faith to every corner of the earth.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family Members

The pastor’s father is Tim Oyakhilome, while his mother is Angelina Oyakhilome. Together, they have six other children than Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. They are Ken Oyakhilome, Kathy Woghiren, Beayeta Akhuemokhan, Linda Okocha, Mercy, and Lovelina Osazuwa.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome shares his spiritual journey with some of his family members who play significant roles within Christ Embassy. His brother, Rev. Ken Oyakhilome, serves as a senior pastor at Christ Embassy Houston, imparting wisdom and shepherding the congregation with dedication.

Kathy Woghiren, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sister, is a prominent force in the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, inspiring many with her leadership and musical gifts. She not only produces uplifting gospel music but also mentors and guides emerging artists within the church, fostering a community that celebrates faith through creative expression. Together, they embody the church’s mission to spread the gospel globally.

As of November 2023, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is 59 years old. He was born on December 7th, 1963, in Edo State, Nigeria and, therefore, celebrates his 60th birthday this year.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Ministry

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry, Christ Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Incorporated, stands as a global beacon of faith, outreach, and Christian service and is an important part of his biography.

Founded by the pastor in 1987, the church has transcended its local Nigerian roots to establish a worldwide presence. Christ Embassy operates with a vision of bringing God’s divine presence to each individual and nation, with a message of hope and salvation through Jesus Christ.

The ministry’s dynamic programs, including the globally acclaimed “Atmosphere for Miracles,” and the widespread distribution of the “Rhapsody of Realities” devotional, have touched millions of lives.

Its impactful teachings promote spiritual growth and understanding, while extensive humanitarian efforts demonstrate Christ’s love in action. Christ Embassy also harnesses media technology, broadcasting its message across TV channels and digital platforms, making the word of God accessible to all, fostering a spiritual network that spans continents and cultures, truly exemplifying its calling as an embassy of Christ to the world.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s children

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a father to two daughters, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and Charlene Oyakhilome. Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, also known as CSO, has followed in her father’s footsteps, engaging in ministry through music and evangelical work.

She is a celebrated gospel singer in the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, impacting many with her spiritual songs and dedication to spreading the gospel. In 2018, she married Phillip Frimpong with whom she had a daughter in 2021.

Charlene Oyakhilome maintains a more private life but shares her father’s commitment to faith. Together, the sisters represent the next generation of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s biography and legacy, each contributing in their unique ways to the vision of Christ Embassy and their father’s global evangelical mission, furthering the reach of their family’s deep-rooted Christian values.

Sponsored Content