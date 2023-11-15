Connect with us

Events Promotions

Discover the Magic of MAC Cosmetics at GTCO Fashion Weekend as the Official Makeup Partner

Events News Promotions

Ota Welcomes Market Square with a Grand Celebration | Here's the Story

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for a Rap Battle as Deepwell Entertainment Launches JudgementDay

Events News Promotions

Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa | February 21st

Events Promotions

'Super E' to the Rescue: New Children's Book Makes Economic Literacy Fun for Kids

Events News Promotions

Empowering Women: Onga's Inspiring Presence at the 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, 2023

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

Events Movies & TV Style

BBTitans' Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH

Events Promotions

NBA Nigeria and Dennis Osadebe Shine in 2nd Edition of 'NBA Meets Art'

Events

Discover the Magic of MAC Cosmetics at GTCO Fashion Weekend as the Official Makeup Partner

Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

MAC Cosmetics, a pioneer in beauty innovation, partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend, one of Africa’s most prestigious fashion events, to create stunning runway looks for the much anticipated fashion weekend that took place on Saturday, 11th and Sunday 12th November, 2023 at the GT Centre, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

Setting a standard for runway excellence, MAC Cosmetics served as the official makeup partner for the event, providing the makeup looks for all of the models walking the runway.

GTCO Fashion Weekend drew in a diverse blend of fashion enthusiasts all over Africa, who came to experience the weekend for everything fashion. Featuring various styles and designs from notable designers including LaQuan Smith, Banke Kuku, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Sergio Hudson, Sukeina, Duaba Serwa, Huishan Zhang, Torlowei and BruceGlen, the fashion show showcased a fusion of creativity and style.

Apart from the runway show, fashion weekend attendees enjoyed masterclasses led by industry experts in fashion and beauty, while an abundance of retail stores showcased a wide array of all things beauty and fashion.

MAC Cosmetics’ team of professionals lent their artistry to the Fashion Weekend runway, by creating makeup looks that seamlessly complemented the designs on display. The models were enhanced with expertly crafted looks that elevated the fashion experience and expressed the immersive fusion of style and beauty. The makeup artists also extended their expertise to notable influencers, including Powede and Henrietta Itepu, further increasing their creative contributions.

In addition to their work on the runway, and as a prelude to the Fashion Weekend, MAC Cosmetics and GTCO generously sent exclusive gift boxes to influencers. The gift boxes included a selection of MAC Cosmetics’ most popular products, giving influencers the chance to experience the MAC’s high-quality makeup for themselves.

MAC Cosmetics and GTCO also collaborated with the influencers to give away makeup gift boxes, allowing lucky winners to experience the innovation MAC Cosmetics is known for. MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture, and they look forward to inspiring people with the stunning looks they created.


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How “Okrika” is Changing The Fashion Ecosystem

Is the Cost of Living Crippling The Living?

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Exploring the Pivot Mindset as a Concept for Sustainable Success

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Heal From a Career Disappointment

See How Kreative Kwame is Advancing Creativity in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…
css.php