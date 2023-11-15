Discover the Magic of MAC Cosmetics at GTCO Fashion Weekend as the Official Makeup Partner

MAC Cosmetics, a pioneer in beauty innovation, partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend, one of Africa’s most prestigious fashion events, to create stunning runway looks for the much anticipated fashion weekend that took place on Saturday, 11th and Sunday 12th November, 2023 at the GT Centre, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

Setting a standard for runway excellence, MAC Cosmetics served as the official makeup partner for the event, providing the makeup looks for all of the models walking the runway.

GTCO Fashion Weekend drew in a diverse blend of fashion enthusiasts all over Africa, who came to experience the weekend for everything fashion. Featuring various styles and designs from notable designers including LaQuan Smith, Banke Kuku, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Sergio Hudson, Sukeina, Duaba Serwa, Huishan Zhang, Torlowei and BruceGlen, the fashion show showcased a fusion of creativity and style.

Apart from the runway show, fashion weekend attendees enjoyed masterclasses led by industry experts in fashion and beauty, while an abundance of retail stores showcased a wide array of all things beauty and fashion.

MAC Cosmetics’ team of professionals lent their artistry to the Fashion Weekend runway, by creating makeup looks that seamlessly complemented the designs on display. The models were enhanced with expertly crafted looks that elevated the fashion experience and expressed the immersive fusion of style and beauty. The makeup artists also extended their expertise to notable influencers, including Powede and Henrietta Itepu, further increasing their creative contributions.

In addition to their work on the runway, and as a prelude to the Fashion Weekend, MAC Cosmetics and GTCO generously sent exclusive gift boxes to influencers. The gift boxes included a selection of MAC Cosmetics’ most popular products, giving influencers the chance to experience the MAC’s high-quality makeup for themselves.

MAC Cosmetics and GTCO also collaborated with the influencers to give away makeup gift boxes, allowing lucky winners to experience the innovation MAC Cosmetics is known for. MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture, and they look forward to inspiring people with the stunning looks they created.





Sponsored Content