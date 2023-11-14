Ota Welcomes Market Square with a Grand Celebration | Here’s the Story

The vibrant spirit of Ota, Ogun State, soared as Market Square, the esteemed neighbourhood retail supermarket chain, ceremoniously launched its latest store, warmly embracing an enthusiastic gathering of local residents.

At 9:00 am, the grand opening began, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of customers who had been eagerly anticipating the newest addition to Ota’s thriving shopping district. The festive atmosphere, filled with smiling faces, brought to life the excitement surrounding Market Square’s arrival in the community.

This strategic opening of Market Square in Ota marks a pivotal moment in the retail landscape, promising top-tier products and competitive pricing, akin to its celebrated reputation in other parts of Nigeria. As the 27th esteemed store within the chain, this launch solidifies Market Square’s commitment to redefining shopping experiences nationwide.

Emmanuella Enobong-Olubiyo, recognized as the first customer, shared her excitement, reflecting on her positive experiences with the quality products and services provided by Market Square’s Uyo outlet.

I am thrilled to witness the opening of another Market Square store here in Ota. As a frequent shopper at the Uyo branch in Akwa Ibom State, I’m proud to be the first customer at this remarkable store, drawn by its reputation for quality products.

Timothy Abati, Marketing Manager of Sundry Markets, expressed profound happiness at the warm reception received by the Ota branch.

We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our Market Square launch in Ota. The resounding acceptance from our customers fuels our commitment to offering top-quality products at competitive prices, inspiring our vision to become the most trusted neighbourhood store offering exceptional quality products at affordable prices.

Situated next to the Living Faith Church Headquarters on Idiroko Road and facing Bells University of Technology, Market Square’s recently opened Ota store aims to be a key shopping destination, reflecting the same level of excitement seen elsewhere in Nigeria. Market Square’s signature blend of top-quality products at competitive prices promises a shopping utopia in Ota, solidifying its position as a desired retail hotspot.

Abati further emphasized,

We also have a very active online presence through our website , allowing customers to place orders from anywhere and have their items conveniently delivered to their doorstep.

For further information on Market Square and its offerings, please contact us at [email protected]. Follow their Social media channels; Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates and exciting promotions.

