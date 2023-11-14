Get Ready for a Rap Battle as Deepwell Entertainment Launches JudgementDay

DeepWell Entertainment, founded in 2015, has transitioned from a traditional record label into a versatile entertainment brand. With a strong history in music, the brand is now focusing on blending entertainment, and artistic passion, and promoting emerging talents in the southeast region of Nigeria.

DeepWell Entertainment proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated “JudgmentDay,” themed “EaSt SiDe Rap Battle” event. This marks the 2nd edition of the rap battle competition. With prizes worth 31 Million Naira, this competition promises to change the game for aspiring dedicated rap artists.

The event will unfold in three exciting stages, showcasing the raw talent and lyrical prowess of the Eastern rap community: Entry, Audition, and Live Rap Battle Face-off.

The entry stage, which kicked off on (September 30, 2023), garnered 85 entries from 85 aspiring rap artists. After careful consideration, 33 participants were selected to advance to the next level, which is the auditions.

During the auditions on October 22, 2023, the 33 contenders from the entry stage had their performance carefully judged, with 10 of them successfully moving on to the next and most coveted stage of the competition, the JudgementDay.

The culmination of “JudgmentDay: EaSt SiDe Rap Battle,” will be the Main Rap Battle scheduled for November 2023. The best of the best will lock horns in a fierce competition, battling it out on the mic for the ultimate title and the grand prize.

The winner of this rap battle will claim the ultimate prize of N1 million in cash, instantly.

But that is not all! DeepWell Entertainment is also generously awarding the top 4 artists a jaw-dropping N31 million worth of artistes production package and free residence in the DeepWell Entertainment House for one year, providing them with the tools they need to take their music careers to the next level.

The visionary behind the project, Oodera further discloses the order of events. He says, “A panel of esteemed judges, consisting of industry professionals, will assess the performances and choose the champions. The DeepWell Rap Battle is a special stage for new rap artists to show their skills.” It’s also a cultural icon that encourages creative lyrics and artistic ideas.

“JudgmentDay, East Side Rap Battle” is proof of DeepWell’s ongoing support for hip-hop talent in South-East Nigeria. In the previous edition, “JudgmentDay 1.0,” the competition was intense, and two 2 winners emerged: Philipstarprose and Mxnachiso.

As anticipation builds for November 2023, get ready for an unforgettable experience. “JudgmentDay: EaSt SiDe Rap Battle” is here.

