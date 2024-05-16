WARIF’s Fundraising Event Shines Light on Survivors’ Stories

Connect with us

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) recently hosted its inaugural WARIF Story Fundraising Event in Lagos, marking a significant step forward in its mission to provide unwavering support for survivors of rape and sexual violence.

With a steadfast commitment to ensuring survivors receive the comprehensive care they need to lead healthy lives, WARIF organized the event to highlight the essence of its mission, deeply rooted in its three guiding pillars. By sharing compelling narratives and insights, WARIF sheds light on its overarching objective through transformative and impactful initiatives.

With this fundraising endeavor, WARIF aims to expand and extend its reach in communities across the nation affected by gender-based violence. Notably, the WARIF Rape Crisis Centre has remained open to the public, including on public holidays, since its inception.

This steadfast accessibility of free post-incident care and services underscores WARIF’s unwavering dedication to serving survivors with compassion and urgency.

Kemi Dasilva Ibru the founder of WARIF stated the importance of this fundraising in helping in the expansion of the health pillar and the provision of services in more WARIF Rape Crisis Centres. She stated

“Survivors need a place they can rest, a place where they are heard and are safe.

Facilities that offer free holistic care and services to all survivors of gender-based violence from forensic medical examinations, to testing and the administration of prophylactic drugs; as well as counseling services and welfare with the provision of shelter and legal aid. A true survivor-centred safe space”.

The event was attended by esteemed guests, including the First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun; the UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS,  Beatrice Eyong; and the Deputy British High Commissioner, John Baxter, represented by Adewale Adebajo.

The executive board of directors of WARIF was also present, comprising Chairperson Erelu Angela Adebayo, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, and Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq. Additionally, the Chairperson of the WARIF Planning Committee, Yewande Zacchaeus, was in attendance, along with stakeholders and our incredible community of friends and allies of WARIF.

About WARIF:

WARIF is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and combating the prevalence of rape, sexual violence, and trafficking of young girls and women in communities across Nigeria.

Through impactful, measurable, and sustainable initiatives, WARIF provides holistic support to affected women while implementing preventive measures to reduce the incidence of gender-based violence and mitigate its adverse effects. For more information about WARIF and its initiatives, please visit their website.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The WARIF Story Fundraising Event

